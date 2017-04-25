iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cairn India Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

285.35
(0.81%)
Apr 25, 2017|03:59:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cairn India Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

4,649.43

7,806.81

9,927.53

9,200.98

yoy growth (%)

-40.44

-21.36

7.89

1,04,456.59

Raw materials

21.12

1.68

9.87

14.06

As % of sales

0.45

0.02

0.09

0.15

Employee costs

-97.19

-107.94

-272.81

-96.04

As % of sales

2.09

1.38

2.74

1.04

Other costs

-2,795.42

-3,553.35

-2,602.57

-2,245.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.12

45.51

26.21

24.4

Operating profit

1,777.94

4,147.2

7,062.02

6,873.64

OPM

38.23

53.12

71.13

74.7

Depreciation

-1,589.72

-1,337.04

-1,181.76

-961.8

Interest expense

-17.81

-8.11

-6.45

-66.41

Other income

1,003.44

1,048.38

1,901.64

899.67

Profit before tax

1,173.85

3,850.43

7,775.45

6,745.1

Taxes

-39.78

-274.33

-321.12

-264.45

Tax rate

-3.38

-7.12

-4.12

-3.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1,134.07

3,576.1

7,454.33

6,480.65

Exceptional items

-280.54

-2,256.07

0

0

Net profit

853.53

1,320.03

7,454.33

6,480.65

yoy growth (%)

-35.34

-82.29

15.02

14,642.15

NPM

18.35

16.9

75.08

70.43

Cairn India Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cairn India Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.