Cairn India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
1,874.86
1,874.85
1,907.63
1,910.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35,383.98
35,176.25
36,870.53
32,107.12
Net Worth
37,258.84
37,051.1
38,778.16
34,017.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
583.19
733.4
489.53
258.02
Total Liabilities
37,842.03
37,784.5
39,267.69
34,275.38
Fixed Assets
6,300.17
7,374.25
7,797.37
6,713.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
27,177.5
27,392.64
29,574.42
26,410.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
103.65
127.5
66.59
7.19
Networking Capital
3,022.71
2,525.52
1,657.02
993.65
Inventories
243.3
185.43
163.26
107.04
Inventory Days
19.1
8.66
6
4.24
Sundry Debtors
138.8
620.03
1,499.3
1,169.54
Debtor Days
10.89
28.98
55.12
46.39
Other Current Assets
6,899.55
6,467.04
5,000.23
3,690.47
Sundry Creditors
-1,820.54
-2,103.59
-1,489.51
-435.57
Creditor Days
142.92
98.35
54.76
17.27
Other Current Liabilities
-2,438.4
-2,643.39
-3,516.26
-3,537.83
Cash
1,238
364.59
172.29
151.05
Total Assets
37,842.03
37,784.5
39,267.69
34,275.38
