Summary

An ISO 9001:2000 certified company; Indias largest private sector onshore services provider and offers the most diverse range of upstream services are collectively known as Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration Services Limited (SVOGESL). The Company was incorporated on 5th December 1989 and rapidly evolved to emerge as a key player in the upstream sector of the hydrocarbon industry. Headquartered in New Delhi (India), SVOGESL offers a wide spectrum of services in the field of oil and natural gas exploration and production. From shot hole drilling and seismic surveying through to directional drilling, well development, downhole operations, engineering and logistics, it specialise in every area of onshore and offshore operations, as well as in natural gas compression & allied services. SVOGESL commenced its operations with shot-hole drilling services in the year of 1990 and made its Initial Public Offering in November of the year 1993. The Company had purchased rigs for workover services and first drilling rig in 1994 and 1996 respectively. During the identical year of 1996, Shiv-Vani had diversified into seismic services and established fully owned associate company. Again, in the year 1999, the company diversified into offshore activities by purchasing and operating three offshore logistic vessels. Natural gas compression operations of the company were started during the period of 2000. Shiv-Vani had received an ISO 9001:2000 certification in 2003, a significant achievement which

