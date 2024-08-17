iifl-logo-icon 1
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Share Price

2.5
(-3.85%)
Jun 12, 2017|10:22:59 AM

SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Open

2.5

Prev. Close

2.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

2.5

Day's Low

2.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

108.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:07 AM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.39%

Foreign: 1.39%

Indian: 32.25%

Non-Promoter- 41.83%

Institutions: 41.83%

Non-Institutions: 24.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

172.01

46.36

46.36

46.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-135.09

447.8

980

951.4

Net Worth

36.92

494.16

1,026.36

997.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

126.12

238.47

1,074.24

1,259.31

yoy growth (%)

-47.11

-77.8

-14.69

3.04

Raw materials

-77.48

-103.85

-183.06

-218.38

As % of sales

61.43

43.55

17.04

17.34

Employee costs

-22.31

-29.96

-56.96

-73.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-596.46

-685.1

76.93

104.65

Depreciation

-241.81

-152.36

-121.03

-112.27

Tax paid

13.57

158.08

-39.27

-35.48

Working capital

11.63

-28.26

-46.26

-296.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.11

-77.8

-14.69

3.04

Op profit growth

-54.16

-142.99

-0.76

11.58

EBIT growth

-22.43

-193.9

-8.03

20.99

Net profit growth

10.59

-1,499.63

-45.56

70.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

204.86

341.35

1,239.51

1,484.03

1,461.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

204.86

341.35

1,239.51

1,484.03

1,461.95

Other Operating Income

13.52

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.86

26.22

13.02

32.25

13.2

SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

258.89

83,25,514.7211,984.024.7333,880.88259.84

Oil India Ltd

OIL

481.1

11.3178,239.831,834.072.015,246.21292.86

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

589.65

32.323,776.9629.790.41109.27203.26

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

198.66

72.352,630.981.11047.4377.55

Asian Energy Services Ltd

ASIANENE

394.65

41.271,768.379.95097.7273.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Prem Singhee

Joint Managing Director

Padam Singhee

Director

G D Binani

Director

Neeraj Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd

Summary

An ISO 9001:2000 certified company; Indias largest private sector onshore services provider and offers the most diverse range of upstream services are collectively known as Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration Services Limited (SVOGESL). The Company was incorporated on 5th December 1989 and rapidly evolved to emerge as a key player in the upstream sector of the hydrocarbon industry. Headquartered in New Delhi (India), SVOGESL offers a wide spectrum of services in the field of oil and natural gas exploration and production. From shot hole drilling and seismic surveying through to directional drilling, well development, downhole operations, engineering and logistics, it specialise in every area of onshore and offshore operations, as well as in natural gas compression & allied services. SVOGESL commenced its operations with shot-hole drilling services in the year of 1990 and made its Initial Public Offering in November of the year 1993. The Company had purchased rigs for workover services and first drilling rig in 1994 and 1996 respectively. During the identical year of 1996, Shiv-Vani had diversified into seismic services and established fully owned associate company. Again, in the year 1999, the company diversified into offshore activities by purchasing and operating three offshore logistic vessels. Natural gas compression operations of the company were started during the period of 2000. Shiv-Vani had received an ISO 9001:2000 certification in 2003, a significant achievement which
