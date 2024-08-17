Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹2.5
Prev. Close₹2.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹2.5
Day's Low₹2.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)108.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
172.01
46.36
46.36
46.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-135.09
447.8
980
951.4
Net Worth
36.92
494.16
1,026.36
997.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
126.12
238.47
1,074.24
1,259.31
yoy growth (%)
-47.11
-77.8
-14.69
3.04
Raw materials
-77.48
-103.85
-183.06
-218.38
As % of sales
61.43
43.55
17.04
17.34
Employee costs
-22.31
-29.96
-56.96
-73.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-596.46
-685.1
76.93
104.65
Depreciation
-241.81
-152.36
-121.03
-112.27
Tax paid
13.57
158.08
-39.27
-35.48
Working capital
11.63
-28.26
-46.26
-296.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.11
-77.8
-14.69
3.04
Op profit growth
-54.16
-142.99
-0.76
11.58
EBIT growth
-22.43
-193.9
-8.03
20.99
Net profit growth
10.59
-1,499.63
-45.56
70.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
204.86
341.35
1,239.51
1,484.03
1,461.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
204.86
341.35
1,239.51
1,484.03
1,461.95
Other Operating Income
13.52
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.86
26.22
13.02
32.25
13.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
258.89
|8
|3,25,514.72
|11,984.02
|4.73
|33,880.88
|259.84
Oil India Ltd
OIL
481.1
|11.31
|78,239.83
|1,834.07
|2.01
|5,246.21
|292.86
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
589.65
|32.32
|3,776.96
|29.79
|0.41
|109.27
|203.26
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
198.66
|72.35
|2,630.98
|1.11
|0
|47.43
|77.55
Asian Energy Services Ltd
ASIANENE
394.65
|41.27
|1,768.37
|9.95
|0
|97.72
|73.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Prem Singhee
Joint Managing Director
Padam Singhee
Director
G D Binani
Director
Neeraj Arora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd
Summary
An ISO 9001:2000 certified company; Indias largest private sector onshore services provider and offers the most diverse range of upstream services are collectively known as Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration Services Limited (SVOGESL). The Company was incorporated on 5th December 1989 and rapidly evolved to emerge as a key player in the upstream sector of the hydrocarbon industry. Headquartered in New Delhi (India), SVOGESL offers a wide spectrum of services in the field of oil and natural gas exploration and production. From shot hole drilling and seismic surveying through to directional drilling, well development, downhole operations, engineering and logistics, it specialise in every area of onshore and offshore operations, as well as in natural gas compression & allied services. SVOGESL commenced its operations with shot-hole drilling services in the year of 1990 and made its Initial Public Offering in November of the year 1993. The Company had purchased rigs for workover services and first drilling rig in 1994 and 1996 respectively. During the identical year of 1996, Shiv-Vani had diversified into seismic services and established fully owned associate company. Again, in the year 1999, the company diversified into offshore activities by purchasing and operating three offshore logistic vessels. Natural gas compression operations of the company were started during the period of 2000. Shiv-Vani had received an ISO 9001:2000 certification in 2003, a significant achievement which
