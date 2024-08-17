SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Sept-2015
|Jun-2015
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
35.73
46.18
39.32
47.27
53.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.73
46.18
39.32
47.27
53.61
Other Operating Income
3.81
12.16
6.72
-4.26
11.67
Other Income
0.38
0.64
10.42
32.39
0.68
Total Income
39.92
58.99
56.45
75.4
65.96
Total Expenditure
75.12
74.17
41.8
64.73
60.34
PBIDT
-35.2
-15.18
14.65
10.67
5.62
Interest
111.44
129.22
110.32
89.92
109.16
PBDT
-146.64
-144.41
-95.67
-79.25
-103.54
Depreciation
68.15
68.49
65.19
151.21
61.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.01
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0.02
0
95.88
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-214.77
-212.92
-160.85
-326.34
-165.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-214.77
-212.92
-160.85
-326.34
-165.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0.21
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-214.77
-212.92
-160.85
-326.55
-165.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-21.92
-41.39
-31.27
-70.39
-24.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
97.99
51.44
51.44
46.36
46.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
8,43,75,185
3,78,31,401
3,72,96,400
3,22,13,356
3,14,15,058
Public Shareholding (%)
86.11
73.54
72.5
69.49
67.76
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,17,79,973
1,17,79,973
1,23,14,693
1,23,14,693
1,31,08,740
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
86.54
86.54
87.05
87.05
87.71
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
12.02
22.89
23.94
26.56
28.28
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
18,32,173
18,32,173
18,32,453
18,32,453
18,36,703
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
13.46
13.45
12.95
12.95
9.97
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
1.87
3.56
3.56
3.95
3.96
PBIDTM(%)
-98.51
-32.87
37.25
22.57
10.48
PBDTM(%)
-410.41
-312.71
-243.31
-167.65
-193.13
PATM(%)
-601.09
-461.06
-409.07
-690.37
-307.92
