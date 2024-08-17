iifl-logo-icon 1
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Quarterly Results

2.5
(-3.85%)
Jun 12, 2017|10:22:59 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Sept-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

35.73

46.18

39.32

47.27

53.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.73

46.18

39.32

47.27

53.61

Other Operating Income

3.81

12.16

6.72

-4.26

11.67

Other Income

0.38

0.64

10.42

32.39

0.68

Total Income

39.92

58.99

56.45

75.4

65.96

Total Expenditure

75.12

74.17

41.8

64.73

60.34

PBIDT

-35.2

-15.18

14.65

10.67

5.62

Interest

111.44

129.22

110.32

89.92

109.16

PBDT

-146.64

-144.41

-95.67

-79.25

-103.54

Depreciation

68.15

68.49

65.19

151.21

61.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.01

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0.02

0

95.88

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-214.77

-212.92

-160.85

-326.34

-165.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-214.77

-212.92

-160.85

-326.34

-165.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0.21

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-214.77

-212.92

-160.85

-326.55

-165.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-21.92

-41.39

-31.27

-70.39

-24.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

97.99

51.44

51.44

46.36

46.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

8,43,75,185

3,78,31,401

3,72,96,400

3,22,13,356

3,14,15,058

Public Shareholding (%)

86.11

73.54

72.5

69.49

67.76

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,17,79,973

1,17,79,973

1,23,14,693

1,23,14,693

1,31,08,740

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

86.54

86.54

87.05

87.05

87.71

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

12.02

22.89

23.94

26.56

28.28

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

18,32,173

18,32,173

18,32,453

18,32,453

18,36,703

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

13.46

13.45

12.95

12.95

9.97

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

1.87

3.56

3.56

3.95

3.96

PBIDTM(%)

-98.51

-32.87

37.25

22.57

10.48

PBDTM(%)

-410.41

-312.71

-243.31

-167.65

-193.13

PATM(%)

-601.09

-461.06

-409.07

-690.37

-307.92

