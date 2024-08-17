SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
121.24
160.1
291.88
908.09
1,070.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
121.24
160.1
291.88
908.09
1,070.67
Other Operating Income
22.69
17.78
4.13
0
0
Other Income
11.43
4.53
2.94
8.98
15.85
Total Income
155.36
182.4
298.95
917.08
1,086.52
Total Expenditure
191.09
258.26
295.44
469.75
635.25
PBIDT
-35.73
-75.85
3.51
447.32
451.26
Interest
350.98
330.61
354.57
222.66
223.27
PBDT
-386.71
-406.46
-351.05
224.66
228
Depreciation
201.83
185.63
185.03
140.33
124.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
6.65
0.05
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.15
15.76
-15.34
Reported Profit After Tax
-588.54
-592.09
-535.94
61.91
118.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-588.54
-592.09
-535.94
61.91
118.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-588.54
-592.09
-535.94
61.91
118.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-60.06
-115.6
-115.59
13.35
25.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
97.99
46.36
46.36
46.36
46.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
8,43,75,185
3,14,15,058
2,39,42,576
2,09,89,060
2,09,93,860
Public Shareholding (%)
86.11
67.76
51.63
45.27
45.27
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,17,79,973
1,31,08,740
1,88,37,680
2,14,80,900
1,97,22,900
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
86.54
87.81
83.66
84.66
77.75
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
12.02
28.28
40.63
46.33
42.54
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
18,32,173
18,36,703
37,11,020
38,90,540
56,43,741
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
13.46
9.97
16.45
15.32
22.25
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
1.87
3.96
8
8.39
12.17
PBIDTM(%)
-29.47
-47.37
1.2
49.26
42.14
PBDTM(%)
-318.96
-253.87
-120.27
24.74
21.29
PATM(%)
-485.43
-369.82
-183.61
6.81
11.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.