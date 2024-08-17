iifl-logo-icon 1
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.5
(-3.85%)
Jun 12, 2017|10:22:59 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

121.24

160.1

291.88

908.09

1,070.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

121.24

160.1

291.88

908.09

1,070.67

Other Operating Income

22.69

17.78

4.13

0

0

Other Income

11.43

4.53

2.94

8.98

15.85

Total Income

155.36

182.4

298.95

917.08

1,086.52

Total Expenditure

191.09

258.26

295.44

469.75

635.25

PBIDT

-35.73

-75.85

3.51

447.32

451.26

Interest

350.98

330.61

354.57

222.66

223.27

PBDT

-386.71

-406.46

-351.05

224.66

228

Depreciation

201.83

185.63

185.03

140.33

124.73

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

6.65

0.05

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.15

15.76

-15.34

Reported Profit After Tax

-588.54

-592.09

-535.94

61.91

118.55

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-588.54

-592.09

-535.94

61.91

118.55

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-588.54

-592.09

-535.94

61.91

118.55

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-60.06

-115.6

-115.59

13.35

25.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

97.99

46.36

46.36

46.36

46.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

8,43,75,185

3,14,15,058

2,39,42,576

2,09,89,060

2,09,93,860

Public Shareholding (%)

86.11

67.76

51.63

45.27

45.27

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,17,79,973

1,31,08,740

1,88,37,680

2,14,80,900

1,97,22,900

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

86.54

87.81

83.66

84.66

77.75

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

12.02

28.28

40.63

46.33

42.54

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

18,32,173

18,36,703

37,11,020

38,90,540

56,43,741

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

13.46

9.97

16.45

15.32

22.25

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

1.87

3.96

8

8.39

12.17

PBIDTM(%)

-29.47

-47.37

1.2

49.26

42.14

PBDTM(%)

-318.96

-253.87

-120.27

24.74

21.29

PATM(%)

-485.43

-369.82

-183.61

6.81

11.07

