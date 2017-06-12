SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
172.01
46.36
46.36
46.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-135.09
447.8
980
951.4
Net Worth
36.92
494.16
1,026.36
997.76
Minority Interest
Debt
3,598.28
3,259.1
2,740.43
2,386.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
13.58
171.66
167.67
Total Liabilities
3,635.2
3,766.84
3,938.45
3,552.35
Fixed Assets
2,345.36
2,569.66
2,700.58
2,291.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
56.88
56.88
56.88
56.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,188.81
1,115.69
1,128.23
1,114.05
Inventories
262.25
261.11
284.1
219.7
Inventory Days
758.95
399.64
96.52
63.67
Sundry Debtors
509.03
620.79
622.42
587.36
Debtor Days
1,473.14
950.15
211.48
170.24
Other Current Assets
947.53
883.37
895.44
862.5
Sundry Creditors
-231.08
-329.84
-282.76
-192.74
Creditor Days
668.74
504.84
96.07
55.86
Other Current Liabilities
-298.92
-319.74
-390.97
-362.77
Cash
44.16
24.6
52.76
89.85
Total Assets
3,635.21
3,766.83
3,938.45
3,552.34
