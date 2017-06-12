Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
126.12
238.47
1,074.24
1,259.31
yoy growth (%)
-47.11
-77.8
-14.69
3.04
Raw materials
-77.48
-103.85
-183.06
-218.38
As % of sales
61.43
43.55
17.04
17.34
Employee costs
-22.31
-29.96
-56.96
-73.54
As % of sales
17.69
12.56
5.3
5.84
Other costs
-115.7
-299.62
-380.74
-510.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
91.74
125.64
35.44
40.53
Operating profit
-89.37
-194.97
453.47
456.96
OPM
-70.86
-81.76
42.21
36.28
Depreciation
-241.81
-152.36
-121.03
-112.27
Interest expense
-346.17
-362.44
-266.68
-268.98
Other income
80.9
24.68
11.18
28.95
Profit before tax
-596.46
-685.1
76.93
104.65
Taxes
13.57
158.08
-39.27
-35.48
Tax rate
-2.27
-23.07
-51.05
-33.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-582.88
-527.02
37.65
69.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-582.88
-527.02
37.65
69.16
yoy growth (%)
10.59
-1,499.63
-45.56
70.14
NPM
-462.15
-220.99
3.5
5.49
