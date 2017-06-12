iifl-logo-icon 1
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.5
(-3.85%)
Jun 12, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

126.12

238.47

1,074.24

1,259.31

yoy growth (%)

-47.11

-77.8

-14.69

3.04

Raw materials

-77.48

-103.85

-183.06

-218.38

As % of sales

61.43

43.55

17.04

17.34

Employee costs

-22.31

-29.96

-56.96

-73.54

As % of sales

17.69

12.56

5.3

5.84

Other costs

-115.7

-299.62

-380.74

-510.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

91.74

125.64

35.44

40.53

Operating profit

-89.37

-194.97

453.47

456.96

OPM

-70.86

-81.76

42.21

36.28

Depreciation

-241.81

-152.36

-121.03

-112.27

Interest expense

-346.17

-362.44

-266.68

-268.98

Other income

80.9

24.68

11.18

28.95

Profit before tax

-596.46

-685.1

76.93

104.65

Taxes

13.57

158.08

-39.27

-35.48

Tax rate

-2.27

-23.07

-51.05

-33.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-582.88

-527.02

37.65

69.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-582.88

-527.02

37.65

69.16

yoy growth (%)

10.59

-1,499.63

-45.56

70.14

NPM

-462.15

-220.99

3.5

5.49

