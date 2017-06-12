Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.98
-72.46
-16.47
1.51
Op profit growth
-45.04
-137.5
-18.88
0.97
EBIT growth
-4.33
-206.3
-30.1
4.19
Net profit growth
15.95
-3,178.32
-89.28
-7.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-56.22
-61.4
45.08
46.42
EBIT margin
-192.25
-120.6
31.24
37.33
Net profit margin
-390.71
-202.23
1.8
14.1
RoCE
-8.1
-7.96
7.8
12.04
RoNW
-50.15
-15.45
0.37
3.54
RoA
-4.11
-3.33
0.11
1.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
4.84
44.98
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1
Cash EPS
-243.55
-198.15
-34.91
9.11
Book value per share
8.55
163.55
318.24
331.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
8.1
3.87
P/CEPS
-0.03
-0.05
-1.12
19.14
P/B
0.88
0.07
0.12
0.52
EV/EBIDTA
-69.53
-22.61
6.37
5.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
2.57
Tax payout
-1.59
-18.64
-65.58
-15.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,198.78
795.76
208.17
174.17
Inventory days
474.91
296.88
75.62
52.52
Creditor days
-341.49
-246.79
-160.8
-96.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.93
0.94
-1.2
-1.8
Net debt / equity
113.39
5.39
2.34
1.84
Net debt / op. profit
-39.03
-19.52
6.19
4.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-42.58
-34.24
-15.44
-15.3
Employee costs
-33.81
-27.66
-8.32
-7.04
Other costs
-79.82
-99.49
-31.14
-31.23
