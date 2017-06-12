iifl-logo-icon 1
SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Key Ratios

2.5
(-3.85%)
Jun 12, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.98

-72.46

-16.47

1.51

Op profit growth

-45.04

-137.5

-18.88

0.97

EBIT growth

-4.33

-206.3

-30.1

4.19

Net profit growth

15.95

-3,178.32

-89.28

-7.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-56.22

-61.4

45.08

46.42

EBIT margin

-192.25

-120.6

31.24

37.33

Net profit margin

-390.71

-202.23

1.8

14.1

RoCE

-8.1

-7.96

7.8

12.04

RoNW

-50.15

-15.45

0.37

3.54

RoA

-4.11

-3.33

0.11

1.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

4.84

44.98

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1

Cash EPS

-243.55

-198.15

-34.91

9.11

Book value per share

8.55

163.55

318.24

331.51

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

8.1

3.87

P/CEPS

-0.03

-0.05

-1.12

19.14

P/B

0.88

0.07

0.12

0.52

EV/EBIDTA

-69.53

-22.61

6.37

5.04

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

2.57

Tax payout

-1.59

-18.64

-65.58

-15.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,198.78

795.76

208.17

174.17

Inventory days

474.91

296.88

75.62

52.52

Creditor days

-341.49

-246.79

-160.8

-96.28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.93

0.94

-1.2

-1.8

Net debt / equity

113.39

5.39

2.34

1.84

Net debt / op. profit

-39.03

-19.52

6.19

4.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-42.58

-34.24

-15.44

-15.3

Employee costs

-33.81

-27.66

-8.32

-7.04

Other costs

-79.82

-99.49

-31.14

-31.23

