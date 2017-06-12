iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.5
(-3.85%)
Jun 12, 2017|10:22:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd

SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-596.46

-685.1

76.93

104.65

Depreciation

-241.81

-152.36

-121.03

-112.27

Tax paid

13.57

158.08

-39.27

-35.48

Working capital

11.63

-28.26

-46.26

-296.39

Other operating items

Operating

-813.06

-707.65

-129.63

-339.5

Capital expenditure

0

482.78

372.47

50.38

Free cash flow

-813.06

-224.87

242.83

-289.12

Equity raised

1,021.24

1,954.82

1,893.74

1,795.01

Investing

0

0

0

0.05

Financing

1,571.12

1,542.01

1,182.53

992.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.64

Net in cash

1,779.29

3,271.96

3,319.1

2,502.69

SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.