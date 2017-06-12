SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-596.46
-685.1
76.93
104.65
Depreciation
-241.81
-152.36
-121.03
-112.27
Tax paid
13.57
158.08
-39.27
-35.48
Working capital
11.63
-28.26
-46.26
-296.39
Other operating items
Operating
-813.06
-707.65
-129.63
-339.5
Capital expenditure
0
482.78
372.47
50.38
Free cash flow
-813.06
-224.87
242.83
-289.12
Equity raised
1,021.24
1,954.82
1,893.74
1,795.01
Investing
0
0
0
0.05
Financing
1,571.12
1,542.01
1,182.53
992.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.64
Net in cash
1,779.29
3,271.96
3,319.1
2,502.69
