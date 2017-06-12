To the Members of Shiv-vani Oil & Gas Exploration Services Limited.

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Shiv-vani Oil & Gas Exploration Services Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March,2015, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and information, which we have signed under reference to this report.

Management’s Responsibility for the standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013(" the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standard Specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules,2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities, the selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent ; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provision of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereudner.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors’ judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditors consider internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalones financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the

Company as at 31st March ,2015, and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies(Auditor’s Report) Order,2015 ("the order") issued by the Central Government of India in term of Sub-Section(11) of Section 143 of the Act(hereinafter referred to as the "Order") and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with books of account:

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statement comply with the Accounting Standards under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2015, and taken on records by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as a director in terms of clause

(g) of sub-section(2) of section 164 of the Act.

(f) With respect to the other matters to be include in the Auditor Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditor’s) Rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us.

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial Refer Note 31-5(a) to 5(f) to the financial statements.

(ii) There has been no delay in transferring amount required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund to the extent legally allowed to be transferred

Annexure to the Auditor’s Report of Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration Services Ltd

The Annexure referred to in our report to the Members of Shiv-vani Oil & Gas Exploration Services Ltd for the year ended on 31st March,2015. We report that,

1. (i) The Company has maintained proper records of fixed assets showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of its fixed assets .

(ii) A major portion of fixed assets has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our the frequency of verification of the fixed assets by the management is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The discrepancies noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

2. (i) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

(ii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedure for physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(iii) In our opinion Company has maintained proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

3. In respect of the loans, secured or unsecured, granted or taken by the Company to/from Companies, firm or other parties in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(i) The Company has given interest free loan to Corporate/ to its subsidiaries. In respect of the said loans, the maximum amount outstanding at any time during the year is Rs.3,689,918,331/-(ii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of interest free loans are not prima facie prejudicial to interest of the Company.

(iii) The said interest free loan given to a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company are repayable on demand and there is no repayment schedule.

(iv) In respect of the loan given by the Company to the corporate, the same is repayable on demand the questions of overdue amount does not arise.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for sale of goods and services . During the course of our audit, no continuing major weakness has been noticed in the internal control systems;

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of the Company’s products.

7. (a) As per the records of the Company and information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Educaton and Protection fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, WCT. Tax deduct at sources, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and other Statutory dues with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no un disputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31,2015 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable except Tax Deducted at source dues aggregating to Rs.46,507,048/-(Previous year Rs.64,590,336/-) VAT dues aggregating to Rs.42,302,658/-(Previous year 45,062,958/-), Work Contract Tax dues aggregating to Rs.11,727,696/- (Previous Year Rs.10,670,375/-), professional Tax dues aggregating to Rs.2,481,030/-( Previous Year Rs.1,625,791/-), Dividend Distribution Tax dues aggregating Rs.7,520,832/-(Previous Year Rs.7,520,832/-) Provident Fund dues aggregating Rs.Nil (Previous Year Rs.6,710,598/) and Services Tax dues aggregating to Rs.835,695,272/-(Previous year Rs.1,420,782,067/-) were payable at the year end.

(b) Following are the details of disputed statutory dues that have not paid to the concerned authorities

Nature of Statute Pending Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Service Tax Demand 479,531,062 Upto 2007-2008 Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Service Tax Demand 317,919,573 2010-2013 Service Tax Commissioner Central Excise Penal Proceeding 1,250,000 2007-2008 High Court Income Tax Act Income Tax 338,567,479 2005-06 to 2008-09 ITAT, New Delhi

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act.

8. The Company have accumulated losses of Rs.135,08,70,182/ at the end of the Financial year .Resulting in the fully erosion of Net-worth of the Company and it has incurred cash loss during the financialyear amounting Rs.306,98,53,734/-.

9. As per books and records maintained by the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of loans and interest dues to financial institutions or Bank amounting to Rs.360.58 crores which is reflected under note-4 "Long term borrowing" - "Secured" - "from Banks" and under note no 10-‘Other Current Liabilities’ - ‘Current maturities of long term Debts’ - in the financial statement.

10. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given security / guarantee for any loan taken by others from banks & financial institutions.

11. The Company has not raised any term loans during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management which have been relied upon by us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.