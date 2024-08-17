SVOGL Oil Gas & Energy Ltd Summary

An ISO 9001:2000 certified company; Indias largest private sector onshore services provider and offers the most diverse range of upstream services are collectively known as Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration Services Limited (SVOGESL). The Company was incorporated on 5th December 1989 and rapidly evolved to emerge as a key player in the upstream sector of the hydrocarbon industry. Headquartered in New Delhi (India), SVOGESL offers a wide spectrum of services in the field of oil and natural gas exploration and production. From shot hole drilling and seismic surveying through to directional drilling, well development, downhole operations, engineering and logistics, it specialise in every area of onshore and offshore operations, as well as in natural gas compression & allied services. SVOGESL commenced its operations with shot-hole drilling services in the year of 1990 and made its Initial Public Offering in November of the year 1993. The Company had purchased rigs for workover services and first drilling rig in 1994 and 1996 respectively. During the identical year of 1996, Shiv-Vani had diversified into seismic services and established fully owned associate company. Again, in the year 1999, the company diversified into offshore activities by purchasing and operating three offshore logistic vessels. Natural gas compression operations of the company were started during the period of 2000. Shiv-Vani had received an ISO 9001:2000 certification in 2003, a significant achievement which underlines the companys commitment to total quality management. During the year 2004, the company made an international expansion and also in the same year of 2004, SVOGESL became an EPC contractor for GGS. Subsequently, the Oman operations of the company were commenced in the year 2005 and also made the merger process with associate company. Shiv-Vani had entered into CBM (coal bed methane) operations in the year 2006 and also during the same year, the company had purchased another offshore logistic vessel to increase the offshore fleet. High Court of Delhi approved the scheme of amalgamation of SVUL Projects Limited with the company by its order dated 28th March 2006. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) had forged service contract for development of onshore marginal fields the company in April 2007. Oil India gave the contract to SVOGESL worth of Rs 2.61 billion in December 2007 for charter hire of 4 rigs of 1500 HP / 2000 HP of the company for a period of two years at various locations. Shiv-Vani bagged order from ONGC worth Rs 1,610 crores in August 2008 for charter-hire of eight onshore Deep Drilling Rigs on an integrated well completion basis.