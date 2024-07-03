Summary

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited (HOEC) is a participant in various oil and gas blocks/ fields which are in the nature of joint operation through Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) entered by the Company with Government of India (GoI) along with other entities. HOEL is one of pioneer private players in the Indian Oil and Gas E&P sector, holding an asset portfolio of 9 Oil & Gas Blocks of Discovered Resources and 1 Exploratory Block in a diverse geographical footprint in 4 out of 7 producing basins in India. The Company at present, is engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons crude oil and natural gas in India, both onshore and offshore.Apart from these, the Company provides geological and geophysical services relating to the exploration of oil and natural gas and other oil field services. The company has a 100% subsidiary namely HOEC Bardahl India Ltd which is engaged in marketing of fuel or engine additives.The company has participating interest in seven oil/gas fields in India (in Cambay basin, Cauvery basin and Assam Arakan basin), which are in varying stages of exploration, development and production: AAP-ON-94/1 in Assam; CY-OS/90-1 (PY-3) and PY-1 in Cauvery, and Asjol, CB-OS-1, CB-ON-7 and North Balol in Cambay. Production of crude oil from PY-3 Field located in Cauvery Basin is the principal source of the companys production.Established in September, 1983 under the visionary leadership of Late Shri. H.T. Parekhm, who foresaw the n

