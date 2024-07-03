Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹200
Prev. Close₹198.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹370.46
Day's High₹200.04
Day's Low₹195.04
52 Week's High₹293.55
52 Week's Low₹156.75
Book Value₹77.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,592.1
P/E72.35
EPS2.75
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
132.26
132.26
132.26
132.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
881.08
797.4
633.71
597.92
Net Worth
1,013.34
929.66
765.97
730.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
99.43
179.83
48.71
25.02
yoy growth (%)
-44.7
269.17
94.67
-11.71
Raw materials
1.96
0.11
4.54
0.3
As % of sales
1.97
0.06
9.33
1.23
Employee costs
-0.6
-5.17
-5.57
-1.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
37.47
114.61
33.34
11.31
Depreciation
-18.58
-23.92
-8.34
-9.48
Tax paid
0
0
0
-3.87
Working capital
162.16
-16.25
102.22
-97.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.7
269.17
94.67
-11.71
Op profit growth
-59.2
290.76
741.26
-39.95
EBIT growth
-64.04
248.77
203.62
283.39
Net profit growth
-53.8
272.22
3.99
941.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
749.13
558.92
155.73
113.86
202.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
749.13
558.92
155.73
113.86
202.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
51.55
8.91
11.46
26.85
48.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
258.89
|8
|3,25,514.72
|11,984.02
|4.73
|33,880.88
|259.84
Oil India Ltd
OIL
481.1
|11.31
|78,239.83
|1,834.07
|2.01
|5,246.21
|292.86
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
589.65
|32.32
|3,776.96
|29.79
|0.41
|109.27
|203.26
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
198.66
|72.35
|2,630.98
|1.11
|0
|47.43
|77.55
Asian Energy Services Ltd
ASIANENE
394.65
|41.27
|1,768.37
|9.95
|0
|97.72
|73.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R Jeevanandam
Independent Director
P K Borthakur
Non Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Goel
Non Executive Director
ROHIT RAJGOPAL DHOOT
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vivek Rae
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Josephin Daisy
Additional Director
Bhavani Balasubramanian .
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited (HOEC) is a participant in various oil and gas blocks/ fields which are in the nature of joint operation through Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) entered by the Company with Government of India (GoI) along with other entities. HOEL is one of pioneer private players in the Indian Oil and Gas E&P sector, holding an asset portfolio of 9 Oil & Gas Blocks of Discovered Resources and 1 Exploratory Block in a diverse geographical footprint in 4 out of 7 producing basins in India. The Company at present, is engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons crude oil and natural gas in India, both onshore and offshore.Apart from these, the Company provides geological and geophysical services relating to the exploration of oil and natural gas and other oil field services. The company has a 100% subsidiary namely HOEC Bardahl India Ltd which is engaged in marketing of fuel or engine additives.The company has participating interest in seven oil/gas fields in India (in Cambay basin, Cauvery basin and Assam Arakan basin), which are in varying stages of exploration, development and production: AAP-ON-94/1 in Assam; CY-OS/90-1 (PY-3) and PY-1 in Cauvery, and Asjol, CB-OS-1, CB-ON-7 and North Balol in Cambay. Production of crude oil from PY-3 Field located in Cauvery Basin is the principal source of the companys production.Established in September, 1983 under the visionary leadership of Late Shri. H.T. Parekhm, who foresaw the n
Read More
The Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹196.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd is ₹2592.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd is 72.35 and 2.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd is ₹156.75 and ₹293.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.99%, 3 Years at 1.88%, 1 Year at 13.13%, 6 Month at -6.51%, 3 Month at -15.52% and 1 Month at 1.11%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.