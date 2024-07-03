iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd Share Price

196.01
(-1.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:54 AM

  • Open200
  • Day's High200.04
  • 52 Wk High293.55
  • Prev. Close198.66
  • Day's Low195.04
  • 52 Wk Low 156.75
  • Turnover (lac)370.46
  • P/E72.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value77.57
  • EPS2.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,592.1
  • Div. Yield0
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Open

200

Prev. Close

198.66

Turnover(Lac.)

370.46

Day's High

200.04

Day's Low

195.04

52 Week's High

293.55

52 Week's Low

156.75

Book Value

77.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,592.1

P/E

72.35

EPS

2.75

Divi. Yield

0

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.94%

Institutions: 1.93%

Non-Institutions: 98.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

132.26

132.26

132.26

132.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

881.08

797.4

633.71

597.92

Net Worth

1,013.34

929.66

765.97

730.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

99.43

179.83

48.71

25.02

yoy growth (%)

-44.7

269.17

94.67

-11.71

Raw materials

1.96

0.11

4.54

0.3

As % of sales

1.97

0.06

9.33

1.23

Employee costs

-0.6

-5.17

-5.57

-1.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

37.47

114.61

33.34

11.31

Depreciation

-18.58

-23.92

-8.34

-9.48

Tax paid

0

0

0

-3.87

Working capital

162.16

-16.25

102.22

-97.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.7

269.17

94.67

-11.71

Op profit growth

-59.2

290.76

741.26

-39.95

EBIT growth

-64.04

248.77

203.62

283.39

Net profit growth

-53.8

272.22

3.99

941.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

749.13

558.92

155.73

113.86

202.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

749.13

558.92

155.73

113.86

202.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

51.55

8.91

11.46

26.85

48.49

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

258.89

83,25,514.7211,984.024.7333,880.88259.84

Oil India Ltd

OIL

481.1

11.3178,239.831,834.072.015,246.21292.86

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

589.65

32.323,776.9629.790.41109.27203.26

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

198.66

72.352,630.981.11047.4377.55

Asian Energy Services Ltd

ASIANENE

394.65

41.271,768.379.95097.7273.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R Jeevanandam

Independent Director

P K Borthakur

Non Executive Director

Ashok Kumar Goel

Non Executive Director

ROHIT RAJGOPAL DHOOT

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vivek Rae

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Josephin Daisy

Additional Director

Bhavani Balasubramanian .

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited (HOEC) is a participant in various oil and gas blocks/ fields which are in the nature of joint operation through Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) entered by the Company with Government of India (GoI) along with other entities. HOEL is one of pioneer private players in the Indian Oil and Gas E&P sector, holding an asset portfolio of 9 Oil & Gas Blocks of Discovered Resources and 1 Exploratory Block in a diverse geographical footprint in 4 out of 7 producing basins in India. The Company at present, is engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons crude oil and natural gas in India, both onshore and offshore.Apart from these, the Company provides geological and geophysical services relating to the exploration of oil and natural gas and other oil field services. The company has a 100% subsidiary namely HOEC Bardahl India Ltd which is engaged in marketing of fuel or engine additives.The company has participating interest in seven oil/gas fields in India (in Cambay basin, Cauvery basin and Assam Arakan basin), which are in varying stages of exploration, development and production: AAP-ON-94/1 in Assam; CY-OS/90-1 (PY-3) and PY-1 in Cauvery, and Asjol, CB-OS-1, CB-ON-7 and North Balol in Cambay. Production of crude oil from PY-3 Field located in Cauvery Basin is the principal source of the companys production.Established in September, 1983 under the visionary leadership of Late Shri. H.T. Parekhm, who foresaw the n
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹196.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd is ₹2592.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd is 72.35 and 2.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd is ₹156.75 and ₹293.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd?

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.99%, 3 Years at 1.88%, 1 Year at 13.13%, 6 Month at -6.51%, 3 Month at -15.52% and 1 Month at 1.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 1.94 %
Public - 98.06 %

