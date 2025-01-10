Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
132.26
132.26
132.26
132.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
881.08
797.4
633.71
597.92
Net Worth
1,013.34
929.66
765.97
730.18
Minority Interest
Debt
74.03
283.61
256.09
150
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,087.37
1,213.27
1,022.06
880.18
Fixed Assets
802.86
824.16
803.36
578.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
59.88
174.17
59.79
89.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
198.99
157.48
113.47
165.57
Inventories
38.08
78.25
5.71
30.46
Inventory Days
111.8
Sundry Debtors
201.69
42.88
13.6
28.02
Debtor Days
102.85
Other Current Assets
379.87
394.09
347.44
262.19
Sundry Creditors
-142.63
-110.31
-67.12
-27.74
Creditor Days
101.82
Other Current Liabilities
-278.02
-247.43
-186.16
-127.36
Cash
25.63
57.47
45.44
45.99
Total Assets
1,087.36
1,213.28
1,022.06
880.18
