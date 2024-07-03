Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
459.52
383.82
113.52
85.04
168.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
459.52
383.82
113.52
85.04
168.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.42
4.57
10.04
11.1
41.87
Total Income
477.93
388.39
123.56
96.14
210.43
Total Expenditure
230.29
219.36
56.77
42.58
54.94
PBIDT
247.65
169.03
66.79
53.56
155.49
Interest
24.81
30.72
4.91
4.34
4.05
PBDT
222.84
138.31
61.88
49.22
151.44
Depreciation
59.75
51.14
15.48
17.83
24.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.47
0
0
0.56
2.39
Deferred Tax
0.79
-0.22
-0.8
-1.39
-1.08
Reported Profit After Tax
155.82
87.39
47.21
32.22
125.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
155.82
87.39
47.21
32.22
125.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-12.22
0
0
25.72
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
155.82
99.61
47.21
32.22
100.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.78
6.61
3.57
2.44
9.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
132.26
132.26
132.26
132.26
132.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
53.89
44.03
58.83
62.98
92.24
PBDTM(%)
48.49
36.03
54.51
57.87
89.84
PATM(%)
33.9
22.76
41.58
37.88
74.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.