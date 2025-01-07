iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

192.9
(2.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:04:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

99.43

179.83

48.71

25.02

yoy growth (%)

-44.7

269.17

94.67

-11.71

Raw materials

1.96

0.11

4.54

0.3

As % of sales

1.97

0.06

9.33

1.23

Employee costs

-0.6

-5.17

-5.57

-1.22

As % of sales

0.61

2.87

11.45

4.88

Other costs

-50.97

-52.63

-16.42

-20.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.25

29.26

33.71

81.49

Operating profit

49.82

122.14

31.25

3.71

OPM

50.1

67.92

64.16

14.84

Depreciation

-18.58

-23.92

-8.34

-9.48

Interest expense

-5.59

-5.18

-0.99

0

Other income

11.82

21.57

11.43

17.08

Profit before tax

37.47

114.61

33.34

11.31

Taxes

0

0

0

-3.87

Tax rate

0

0

0

-34.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

37.47

114.61

33.34

7.43

Exceptional items

27.58

26.21

4.48

28.94

Net profit

65.05

140.83

37.83

36.38

yoy growth (%)

-53.8

272.22

3.99

941.04

NPM

65.42

78.31

77.67

145.4

