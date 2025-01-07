Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
99.43
179.83
48.71
25.02
yoy growth (%)
-44.7
269.17
94.67
-11.71
Raw materials
1.96
0.11
4.54
0.3
As % of sales
1.97
0.06
9.33
1.23
Employee costs
-0.6
-5.17
-5.57
-1.22
As % of sales
0.61
2.87
11.45
4.88
Other costs
-50.97
-52.63
-16.42
-20.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.25
29.26
33.71
81.49
Operating profit
49.82
122.14
31.25
3.71
OPM
50.1
67.92
64.16
14.84
Depreciation
-18.58
-23.92
-8.34
-9.48
Interest expense
-5.59
-5.18
-0.99
0
Other income
11.82
21.57
11.43
17.08
Profit before tax
37.47
114.61
33.34
11.31
Taxes
0
0
0
-3.87
Tax rate
0
0
0
-34.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
37.47
114.61
33.34
7.43
Exceptional items
27.58
26.21
4.48
28.94
Net profit
65.05
140.83
37.83
36.38
yoy growth (%)
-53.8
272.22
3.99
941.04
NPM
65.42
78.31
77.67
145.4
