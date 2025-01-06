iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

187.66
(-5.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Hind.Oil Explor. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

37.47

114.61

33.34

11.31

Depreciation

-18.58

-23.92

-8.34

-9.48

Tax paid

0

0

0

-3.87

Working capital

162.16

-16.25

102.22

-97.25

Other operating items

Operating

181.05

74.44

127.22

-99.3

Capital expenditure

0.03

1.06

8.23

2.7

Free cash flow

181.09

75.5

135.45

-96.6

Equity raised

1,065.68

636.75

406.03

328.97

Investing

-61.54

109.01

-109.2

84.83

Financing

150

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,335.23

821.27

432.28

317.2

