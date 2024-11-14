Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

HINDUSTAN OIL EXPLORATION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 inter alia to consider the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 is attached Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

HINDUSTAN OIL EXPLORATION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors had at their meeting held on August 12, 2024, inter alia, transacted the following items of business. 1. Approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Took on record the Limited Review Reports issued by the Auditors on the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 3. Approved an increase in the borrowing limits of the Company not exceeding Rs. 750 Crores for inorganic growth opportunities, in terms of Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

HINDUSTAN OIL EXPLORATION CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting is as enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

The Board of Directors had at their meeting held on May 08, 2024, took note of the resignation of Mr. S. Mutuhukrishnan (Membership No. F9420) from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. closure of business hours on May 08, 2024. A copy of the resignation letter is enclosed as Annexure-A. Further, based on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors have approved the appointment Mrs. G. Josephin Daisy (Membership No. FCS 11426) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from May 08, 2024, consequent to the aforesaid resignation. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 08, 2024 based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Commitee had approved the appointment of Mrs.Josephin Daisy as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer wef May 08 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 08, 2024 took note of the resignation of Mr.S.Muthukrishnan as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer wef closure of business hours on May 08, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024