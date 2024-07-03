Summary

Asian Oilfield Services Limited (AOSL), incorporated in March, 1992 is principally engaged in investment holding and providing services to oil and gas exploration companies in India. The Company has four seismic crews and was engaged in the three different seismic projects. Two of these were two-dimensional (2D) seismic projects executed in North East and one three-dimensional (3D) seismic project executed in Gujarat. The services offered by the Company include 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition, basic seismic data processing, topographic survey, continuous core drilling for mineral and CBM exploration, wire-line logging and directional core drilling to target shallow horizons. Its clients include ONGC Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Jubiliant Enpro, Canaro Resources Ltd, Geoenpro Petroleum Ltd, RITES Ltd, Joshi Technologies International Inc, Premier Oil Ltd and GAIL India Ltd. The Companys subsidiary is AOSL Petroleum Pte Ltd.The Companys portfolio of services includes 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition, basic seismic data processing, topographic survey, continuous core drilling for mineral and CBM exploration, wire-line logging and directional core drilling to target shallow horizons. In addition to the core services AOSL also provides specialized high technology services to oil and gas companies for targeted applications.The Company executed projects in almost every part of India and is has a consistent track record of completing its projects in a wide range of terrains across the co

