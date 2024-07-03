Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCrude Oil & Natural Gas
Open₹398.6
Prev. Close₹398.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹748.31
Day's High₹407.65
Day's Low₹389.8
52 Week's High₹444.15
52 Week's Low₹230.25
Book Value₹72.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,767.02
P/E41.27
EPS9.57
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.92
37.69
37.69
37.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
223.58
155.87
184.29
123.07
Net Worth
276.5
193.56
221.98
160.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
140.74
64.4
95.66
43.41
yoy growth (%)
118.53
-32.67
120.32
363.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-13.81
-9.36
-16.76
-10.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.51
12.99
-10.82
-5.42
Depreciation
-13.57
-13.29
-7.48
-5.26
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.2
Working capital
0.79
-28.99
-10.7
79.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
118.53
-32.67
120.32
363.74
Op profit growth
84.56
-526.27
-5,960.41
-100.35
EBIT growth
92.68
-419.03
516.24
-96.02
Net profit growth
360.3
-122.74
-2,617.91
-102.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
305.06
109.95
260.47
228.79
273.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
305.06
109.95
260.47
228.79
273.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.79
4.71
2.83
5.42
3.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
258.89
|8
|3,25,514.72
|11,984.02
|4.73
|33,880.88
|259.84
Oil India Ltd
OIL
481.1
|11.31
|78,239.83
|1,834.07
|2.01
|5,246.21
|292.86
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
589.65
|32.32
|3,776.96
|29.79
|0.41
|109.27
|203.26
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
HINDOILEXP
198.66
|72.35
|2,630.98
|1.11
|0
|47.43
|77.55
Asian Energy Services Ltd
ASIANENE
394.65
|41.27
|1,768.37
|9.95
|0
|97.72
|73.19
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Anusha Mehta
Director
Rabi Narayan Bastia
Chairman & Independent Directo
Nayan Mani Borah
Director
Mukesh Jain
Independent Director
Brij Mohan Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Jain
Managing Director
Kapil Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Asian Energy Services Ltd
Summary
Asian Oilfield Services Limited (AOSL), incorporated in March, 1992 is principally engaged in investment holding and providing services to oil and gas exploration companies in India. The Company has four seismic crews and was engaged in the three different seismic projects. Two of these were two-dimensional (2D) seismic projects executed in North East and one three-dimensional (3D) seismic project executed in Gujarat. The services offered by the Company include 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition, basic seismic data processing, topographic survey, continuous core drilling for mineral and CBM exploration, wire-line logging and directional core drilling to target shallow horizons. Its clients include ONGC Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Jubiliant Enpro, Canaro Resources Ltd, Geoenpro Petroleum Ltd, RITES Ltd, Joshi Technologies International Inc, Premier Oil Ltd and GAIL India Ltd. The Companys subsidiary is AOSL Petroleum Pte Ltd.The Companys portfolio of services includes 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition, basic seismic data processing, topographic survey, continuous core drilling for mineral and CBM exploration, wire-line logging and directional core drilling to target shallow horizons. In addition to the core services AOSL also provides specialized high technology services to oil and gas companies for targeted applications.The Company executed projects in almost every part of India and is has a consistent track record of completing its projects in a wide range of terrains across the co
The Asian Energy Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹394.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Energy Services Ltd is ₹1767.02 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asian Energy Services Ltd is 41.27 and 5.40 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Energy Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Energy Services Ltd is ₹230.25 and ₹444.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Asian Energy Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.50%, 3 Years at 40.68%, 1 Year at 49.40%, 6 Month at 22.60%, 3 Month at 9.12% and 1 Month at 16.92%.
