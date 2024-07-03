iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asian Energy Services Ltd Share Price

394.65
(-0.87%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open398.6
  • Day's High407.65
  • 52 Wk High444.15
  • Prev. Close398.1
  • Day's Low389.8
  • 52 Wk Low 230.25
  • Turnover (lac)748.31
  • P/E41.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value72.81
  • EPS9.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,767.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Asian Energy Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Open

398.6

Prev. Close

398.1

Turnover(Lac.)

748.31

Day's High

407.65

Day's Low

389.8

52 Week's High

444.15

52 Week's Low

230.25

Book Value

72.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,767.02

P/E

41.27

EPS

9.57

Divi. Yield

0

Asian Energy Services Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Asian Energy Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Asian Energy Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:23 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.97%

Non-Promoter- 2.23%

Institutions: 2.23%

Non-Institutions: 36.36%

Custodian: 0.42%

Read More
Share Price

Asian Energy Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.92

37.69

37.69

37.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

223.58

155.87

184.29

123.07

Net Worth

276.5

193.56

221.98

160.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

140.74

64.4

95.66

43.41

yoy growth (%)

118.53

-32.67

120.32

363.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-13.81

-9.36

-16.76

-10.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.51

12.99

-10.82

-5.42

Depreciation

-13.57

-13.29

-7.48

-5.26

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.2

Working capital

0.79

-28.99

-10.7

79.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

118.53

-32.67

120.32

363.74

Op profit growth

84.56

-526.27

-5,960.41

-100.35

EBIT growth

92.68

-419.03

516.24

-96.02

Net profit growth

360.3

-122.74

-2,617.91

-102.79

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

305.06

109.95

260.47

228.79

273.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

305.06

109.95

260.47

228.79

273.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.79

4.71

2.83

5.42

3.58

View Annually Results

Asian Energy Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd

ONGC

258.89

83,25,514.7211,984.024.7333,880.88259.84

Oil India Ltd

OIL

481.1

11.3178,239.831,834.072.015,246.21292.86

Deep Industries Ltd

DEEPINDS

589.65

32.323,776.9629.790.41109.27203.26

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd

HINDOILEXP

198.66

72.352,630.981.11047.4377.55

Asian Energy Services Ltd

ASIANENE

394.65

41.271,768.379.95097.7273.19

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Asian Energy Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anusha Mehta

Director

Rabi Narayan Bastia

Chairman & Independent Directo

Nayan Mani Borah

Director

Mukesh Jain

Independent Director

Brij Mohan Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Jain

Managing Director

Kapil Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asian Energy Services Ltd

Summary

Asian Oilfield Services Limited (AOSL), incorporated in March, 1992 is principally engaged in investment holding and providing services to oil and gas exploration companies in India. The Company has four seismic crews and was engaged in the three different seismic projects. Two of these were two-dimensional (2D) seismic projects executed in North East and one three-dimensional (3D) seismic project executed in Gujarat. The services offered by the Company include 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition, basic seismic data processing, topographic survey, continuous core drilling for mineral and CBM exploration, wire-line logging and directional core drilling to target shallow horizons. Its clients include ONGC Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Jubiliant Enpro, Canaro Resources Ltd, Geoenpro Petroleum Ltd, RITES Ltd, Joshi Technologies International Inc, Premier Oil Ltd and GAIL India Ltd. The Companys subsidiary is AOSL Petroleum Pte Ltd.The Companys portfolio of services includes 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition, basic seismic data processing, topographic survey, continuous core drilling for mineral and CBM exploration, wire-line logging and directional core drilling to target shallow horizons. In addition to the core services AOSL also provides specialized high technology services to oil and gas companies for targeted applications.The Company executed projects in almost every part of India and is has a consistent track record of completing its projects in a wide range of terrains across the co
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Asian Energy Services Ltd share price today?

The Asian Energy Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹394.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Energy Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Energy Services Ltd is ₹1767.02 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asian Energy Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asian Energy Services Ltd is 41.27 and 5.40 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asian Energy Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Energy Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Energy Services Ltd is ₹230.25 and ₹444.15 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asian Energy Services Ltd?

Asian Energy Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.50%, 3 Years at 40.68%, 1 Year at 49.40%, 6 Month at 22.60%, 3 Month at 9.12% and 1 Month at 16.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asian Energy Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asian Energy Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.97 %
Institutions - 2.24 %
Public - 36.36 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Energy Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.