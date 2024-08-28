Asian Energy Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.51
12.99
-10.82
-5.42
Depreciation
-13.57
-13.29
-7.48
-5.26
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.2
Working capital
0.79
-28.99
-10.7
79.39
Other operating items
Operating
17.74
-29.28
-29
68.5
Capital expenditure
54.56
30.45
33.83
-34.04
Free cash flow
72.3
1.16
4.82
34.46
Equity raised
202.59
192.47
209.78
78.68
Investing
0
0.02
0
0.31
Financing
11.16
-16.96
60.47
70.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
286.05
176.69
275.07
184.01
