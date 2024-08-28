iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Energy Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

414.7
(3.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:59:55 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Energy Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

140.74

64.4

95.66

43.41

yoy growth (%)

118.53

-32.67

120.32

363.74

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-13.81

-9.36

-16.76

-10.82

As % of sales

9.81

14.53

17.53

24.92

Other costs

-93.73

-37.05

-83.11

-32.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

66.6

57.53

86.88

74.91

Operating profit

33.19

17.98

-4.21

0.07

OPM

23.58

27.92

-4.41

0.16

Depreciation

-13.57

-13.29

-7.48

-5.26

Interest expense

-0.76

-3.23

-5.73

-4.59

Other income

11.65

11.53

6.61

4.36

Profit before tax

30.51

12.99

-10.82

-5.42

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.2

Tax rate

0

0

0

3.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

30.51

12.99

-10.82

-5.62

Exceptional items

-8.87

-8.29

-9.85

6.45

Net profit

21.64

4.7

-20.67

0.82

yoy growth (%)

360.3

-122.74

-2,617.91

-102.79

NPM

15.37

7.3

-21.61

1.89

