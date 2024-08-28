Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
140.74
64.4
95.66
43.41
yoy growth (%)
118.53
-32.67
120.32
363.74
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-13.81
-9.36
-16.76
-10.82
As % of sales
9.81
14.53
17.53
24.92
Other costs
-93.73
-37.05
-83.11
-32.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
66.6
57.53
86.88
74.91
Operating profit
33.19
17.98
-4.21
0.07
OPM
23.58
27.92
-4.41
0.16
Depreciation
-13.57
-13.29
-7.48
-5.26
Interest expense
-0.76
-3.23
-5.73
-4.59
Other income
11.65
11.53
6.61
4.36
Profit before tax
30.51
12.99
-10.82
-5.42
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.2
Tax rate
0
0
0
3.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
30.51
12.99
-10.82
-5.62
Exceptional items
-8.87
-8.29
-9.85
6.45
Net profit
21.64
4.7
-20.67
0.82
yoy growth (%)
360.3
-122.74
-2,617.91
-102.79
NPM
15.37
7.3
-21.61
1.89
