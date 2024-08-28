Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.2
22.86
78.75
60.06
Op profit growth
-16.48
63.26
-322.7
-22.82
EBIT growth
-25.38
85.23
-192.13
128.23
Net profit growth
-22.79
183.79
-156.58
-32.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.25
24.33
18.31
-14.69
EBIT margin
16.42
18.44
12.23
-23.73
Net profit margin
9.86
10.7
4.63
-14.64
RoCE
19.31
28.79
16.34
-20.73
RoNW
2.93
4.53
2.31
-9.9
RoA
2.9
4.17
1.54
-3.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.99
7.76
2.71
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.2
2.54
-1.76
-12.78
Book value per share
53.96
48.13
36.9
31.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.23
8.89
69
0
P/CEPS
-453.58
27.16
-105.86
-18.18
P/B
1.69
1.43
5.06
7.41
EV/EBIDTA
5.38
2.58
16.17
-45.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-5.27
-24
-0.96
0.55
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
169.72
100.03
73.18
103.37
Inventory days
0.01
1.26
2.83
10.62
Creditor days
-201.53
-123.63
-109.99
-81.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-52.66
-17.65
-4.28
3.84
Net debt / equity
-0.09
-0.45
0.02
0.65
Net debt / op. profit
-0.35
-1.23
0.07
-2.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.23
-3.67
-16.61
-18.12
Other costs
-69.51
-71.99
-65.07
-96.57
