Asian Energy Services Ltd Key Ratios

361.45
(0.14%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Energy Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.2

22.86

78.75

60.06

Op profit growth

-16.48

63.26

-322.7

-22.82

EBIT growth

-25.38

85.23

-192.13

128.23

Net profit growth

-22.79

183.79

-156.58

-32.71

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

24.25

24.33

18.31

-14.69

EBIT margin

16.42

18.44

12.23

-23.73

Net profit margin

9.86

10.7

4.63

-14.64

RoCE

19.31

28.79

16.34

-20.73

RoNW

2.93

4.53

2.31

-9.9

RoA

2.9

4.17

1.54

-3.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.99

7.76

2.71

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.2

2.54

-1.76

-12.78

Book value per share

53.96

48.13

36.9

31.36

Valuation ratios

P/E

15.23

8.89

69

0

P/CEPS

-453.58

27.16

-105.86

-18.18

P/B

1.69

1.43

5.06

7.41

EV/EBIDTA

5.38

2.58

16.17

-45.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-5.27

-24

-0.96

0.55

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

169.72

100.03

73.18

103.37

Inventory days

0.01

1.26

2.83

10.62

Creditor days

-201.53

-123.63

-109.99

-81.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-52.66

-17.65

-4.28

3.84

Net debt / equity

-0.09

-0.45

0.02

0.65

Net debt / op. profit

-0.35

-1.23

0.07

-2.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.23

-3.67

-16.61

-18.12

Other costs

-69.51

-71.99

-65.07

-96.57

