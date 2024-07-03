Asian Energy Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
186.34
81.26
198.57
146.52
161.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
186.34
81.26
198.57
146.52
161.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.63
3.14
2.3
5.64
3.56
Total Income
192.97
84.4
200.87
152.16
164.74
Total Expenditure
169.28
102.86
148.83
112.86
126.21
PBIDT
23.69
-18.46
52.04
39.3
38.53
Interest
1.55
2.05
0.6
0.53
1.77
PBDT
22.14
-20.51
51.44
38.77
36.76
Depreciation
12.69
17.36
20.87
16.84
14.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.09
0.05
-0.75
1.93
7.96
Deferred Tax
-2.55
-0.17
1.48
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
11.9
-37.75
29.85
20
13.99
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
0.06
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.93
-37.81
29.85
20
13.99
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.18
-6.06
0
-0.65
-3.25
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.11
-31.75
29.85
20.65
17.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.13
-10.03
7.89
5.31
3.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
37.64
37.69
37.69
37.69
38.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.71
-22.71
26.2
26.82
23.9
PBDTM(%)
11.88
-25.23
25.9
26.46
22.8
PATM(%)
6.38
-46.45
15.03
13.65
8.67
