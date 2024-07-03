iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Energy Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

405.7
(-1.58%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

186.34

81.26

198.57

146.52

161.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

186.34

81.26

198.57

146.52

161.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.63

3.14

2.3

5.64

3.56

Total Income

192.97

84.4

200.87

152.16

164.74

Total Expenditure

169.28

102.86

148.83

112.86

126.21

PBIDT

23.69

-18.46

52.04

39.3

38.53

Interest

1.55

2.05

0.6

0.53

1.77

PBDT

22.14

-20.51

51.44

38.77

36.76

Depreciation

12.69

17.36

20.87

16.84

14.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.09

0.05

-0.75

1.93

7.96

Deferred Tax

-2.55

-0.17

1.48

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

11.9

-37.75

29.85

20

13.99

Minority Interest After NP

-0.02

0.06

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.93

-37.81

29.85

20

13.99

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.18

-6.06

0

-0.65

-3.25

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

12.11

-31.75

29.85

20.65

17.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.13

-10.03

7.89

5.31

3.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

37.64

37.69

37.69

37.69

38.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.71

-22.71

26.2

26.82

23.9

PBDTM(%)

11.88

-25.23

25.9

26.46

22.8

PATM(%)

6.38

-46.45

15.03

13.65

8.67

