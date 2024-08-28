Asian Energy Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.92
37.69
37.69
37.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
223.58
155.87
184.29
123.07
Net Worth
276.5
193.56
221.98
160.76
Minority Interest
Debt
25.02
26.77
17
11.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.58
0
0.17
0
Total Liabilities
306.1
220.33
239.15
171.92
Fixed Assets
110.16
90.23
103.17
109.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.38
26.12
12.54
6.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.17
0
0
0
Networking Capital
139.48
77.69
74.24
49.44
Inventories
0.29
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
128.69
65.59
51.77
58.94
Debtor Days
152.84
Other Current Assets
83.55
43.84
54.62
65.71
Sundry Creditors
-65.63
-14.31
-28.73
-72.17
Creditor Days
187.15
Other Current Liabilities
-7.42
-17.43
-3.42
-3.03
Cash
37.9
26.29
49.22
6.59
Total Assets
306.09
220.33
239.17
171.94
