iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asian Energy Services Ltd Balance Sheet

383.15
(-2.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Energy Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.92

37.69

37.69

37.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

223.58

155.87

184.29

123.07

Net Worth

276.5

193.56

221.98

160.76

Minority Interest

Debt

25.02

26.77

17

11.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

4.58

0

0.17

0

Total Liabilities

306.1

220.33

239.15

171.92

Fixed Assets

110.16

90.23

103.17

109.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

16.38

26.12

12.54

6.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.17

0

0

0

Networking Capital

139.48

77.69

74.24

49.44

Inventories

0.29

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

128.69

65.59

51.77

58.94

Debtor Days

152.84

Other Current Assets

83.55

43.84

54.62

65.71

Sundry Creditors

-65.63

-14.31

-28.73

-72.17

Creditor Days

187.15

Other Current Liabilities

-7.42

-17.43

-3.42

-3.03

Cash

37.9

26.29

49.22

6.59

Total Assets

306.09

220.33

239.17

171.94

Asian Energy : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Energy Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.