Asian Energy Services secures ₹459 Crore coal handling project

6 Nov 2025 , 12:57 PM

Asian Energy Services Ltd announced that it has secured a contract worth approximately ₹459 Crore from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. The order received is for setting up a Coal Handling Plant in Odisha.

Following this development, Asian Energy was trading 2.21% lower at ₹336, against the previous close of ₹343.60 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹348, and ₹333.60, respectively.

As per the company, the contract includes Pre-Engineered Turnkey Execution including design, supply, erection, commissioning, trial run, testing, and operations & maintenance during the Defect Liability Period (DLP).

The company also informed that the project will be executed over a period of 7 years.

This development strengthens the company’s leadership in the Coal Handing Plant segment and takes up the total order book beyond ₹2,000 Crore (excluding Kuiper). This digs a strong revenue pipeline and a robust growth trajectory for future years. With this stepping stone, the company reaffirms its commitment to pursue high-value, turnkey projects that fuel sustainable growth for the company reinforces its position as a front-runner in the industry.

The company’s Managing Director Kapil Garg commented that this order is a testament of confidence placed by the clients in the company’s unmatched expertise and execution excellence.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

