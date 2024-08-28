iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Energy Services Ltd Shareholding Pattern

383.15
(-2.69%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Asian Energy Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

60.97%

60.97%

58.52%

58.52%

58.52%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

2.23%

2.5%

3.14%

4.09%

4.27%

Non-Institutions

36.36%

36.09%

37.78%

36.67%

36.54%

Total Non-Promoter

38.59%

38.59%

40.93%

40.76%

40.81%

Custodian

0.42%

0.42%

0.54%

0.71%

0.66%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.97%

Non-Promoter- 2.23%

Institutions: 2.23%

Non-Institutions: 36.36%

Custodian: 0.42%

