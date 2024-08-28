Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Aug-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
60.97%
60.97%
58.52%
58.52%
58.52%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.23%
2.5%
3.14%
4.09%
4.27%
Non-Institutions
36.36%
36.09%
37.78%
36.67%
36.54%
Total Non-Promoter
38.59%
38.59%
40.93%
40.76%
40.81%
Custodian
0.42%
0.42%
0.54%
0.71%
0.66%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.