Asian Energy Services Ltd Quarterly Results

412.2
(3.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

97.72

60.19

118.73

94.83

45.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

97.72

60.19

118.73

94.83

45.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.33

2.09

1.16

1.28

2.29

Total Income

100.05

62.28

119.89

96.12

47.77

Total Expenditure

82.39

53.97

95.82

79.98

41.93

PBIDT

17.67

8.31

24.07

16.14

5.84

Interest

0.6

1

0.51

0.66

0.46

PBDT

17.07

7.31

23.56

15.48

5.38

Depreciation

4.25

4.3

4.33

4.22

4.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.47

0.48

0.63

0.06

0.01

Deferred Tax

0.05

0.47

3.94

-1.52

0

Reported Profit After Tax

9.3

2.06

14.67

12.72

1.19

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

0.01

0.1

-0.16

0.14

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.29

2.06

14.57

12.88

1.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-1.27

-0.18

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.29

2.06

15.84

13.06

1.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.2

0.51

3.62

3.6

0.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

44.61

40.71

40.65

38.64

38.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

18.08

13.8

20.27

17.01

12.84

PBDTM(%)

17.46

12.14

19.84

16.32

11.82

PATM(%)

9.51

3.42

12.35

13.41

2.61

