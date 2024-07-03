Asian Energy Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
97.72
60.19
118.73
94.83
45.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
97.72
60.19
118.73
94.83
45.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.33
2.09
1.16
1.28
2.29
Total Income
100.05
62.28
119.89
96.12
47.77
Total Expenditure
82.39
53.97
95.82
79.98
41.93
PBIDT
17.67
8.31
24.07
16.14
5.84
Interest
0.6
1
0.51
0.66
0.46
PBDT
17.07
7.31
23.56
15.48
5.38
Depreciation
4.25
4.3
4.33
4.22
4.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.47
0.48
0.63
0.06
0.01
Deferred Tax
0.05
0.47
3.94
-1.52
0
Reported Profit After Tax
9.3
2.06
14.67
12.72
1.19
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0.01
0.1
-0.16
0.14
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.29
2.06
14.57
12.88
1.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-1.27
-0.18
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.29
2.06
15.84
13.06
1.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.2
0.51
3.62
3.6
0.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
44.61
40.71
40.65
38.64
38.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.08
13.8
20.27
17.01
12.84
PBDTM(%)
17.46
12.14
19.84
16.32
11.82
PATM(%)
9.51
3.42
12.35
13.41
2.61
