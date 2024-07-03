iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Energy Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

403.05
(-2.22%)
Jan 8, 2025|11:24:55 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

157.91

213.56

91.5

57.58

52.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

157.91

213.56

91.5

57.58

52.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.42

2.44

5.35

2.94

1.77

Total Income

162.33

216

96.85

60.52

54.14

Total Expenditure

136.35

175.8

89.3

63.76

71.03

PBIDT

25.98

40.2

7.55

-3.24

-16.89

Interest

1.6

1.16

0.9

1.48

0.99

PBDT

24.38

39.04

6.66

-4.72

-17.87

Depreciation

8.55

8.55

8.47

10.07

11.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.95

0.69

0.03

0.05

0

Deferred Tax

0.52

2.42

0

1.96

-2.13

Reported Profit After Tax

11.36

27.39

-1.84

-16.8

-27.65

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

-0.06

0.14

-0.09

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.35

27.45

-1.98

-17.02

-27.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-1.85

0

0

-6.07

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.35

29.3

-1.98

-17.02

-21.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.74

6.75

-0.53

0

-7.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

44.61

40.65

38.64

37.69

37.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.45

18.82

8.25

-5.62

-32.25

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

7.19

12.82

-2.01

-29.17

-52.79

