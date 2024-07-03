Asian Energy Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
157.91
213.56
91.5
57.58
52.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
157.91
213.56
91.5
57.58
52.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.42
2.44
5.35
2.94
1.77
Total Income
162.33
216
96.85
60.52
54.14
Total Expenditure
136.35
175.8
89.3
63.76
71.03
PBIDT
25.98
40.2
7.55
-3.24
-16.89
Interest
1.6
1.16
0.9
1.48
0.99
PBDT
24.38
39.04
6.66
-4.72
-17.87
Depreciation
8.55
8.55
8.47
10.07
11.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.95
0.69
0.03
0.05
0
Deferred Tax
0.52
2.42
0
1.96
-2.13
Reported Profit After Tax
11.36
27.39
-1.84
-16.8
-27.65
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
-0.06
0.14
-0.09
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.35
27.45
-1.98
-17.02
-27.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-1.85
0
0
-6.07
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.35
29.3
-1.98
-17.02
-21.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.74
6.75
-0.53
0
-7.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
44.61
40.65
38.64
37.69
37.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.45
18.82
8.25
-5.62
-32.25
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.19
12.82
-2.01
-29.17
-52.79
