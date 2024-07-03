iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Energy Services Ltd Annually Results

405.25
(-0.11%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:39:49 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

305.06

109.95

260.47

228.79

273.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

305.06

109.95

260.47

228.79

273.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.79

4.71

2.83

5.42

3.58

Total Income

312.86

114.66

263.3

234.21

276.62

Total Expenditure

265.1

134.79

194.13

185.65

213.47

PBIDT

47.76

-20.13

69.17

48.56

63.15

Interest

2.06

2.46

0.81

0.71

2.85

PBDT

45.7

-22.59

68.36

47.84

60.3

Depreciation

17.02

21.97

27.69

23.33

19.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.71

0.05

1.69

1.94

11.4

Deferred Tax

2.42

-0.17

0.17

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

25.55

-44.44

38.81

22.57

29.24

Minority Interest After NP

0.08

-0.09

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

25.47

-44.36

38.81

22.57

29.24

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.65

-6.06

0

-11.37

-4.94

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

27.12

-38.3

38.81

33.94

34.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.64

-11.77

10.25

5.99

7.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

40.65

37.69

37.69

37.69

37.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.65

-18.3

26.55

21.22

23.12

PBDTM(%)

14.98

-20.54

26.24

20.91

22.08

PATM(%)

8.37

-40.41

14.89

9.86

10.7

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

