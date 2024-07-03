Asian Energy Services Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
305.06
109.95
260.47
228.79
273.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
305.06
109.95
260.47
228.79
273.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.79
4.71
2.83
5.42
3.58
Total Income
312.86
114.66
263.3
234.21
276.62
Total Expenditure
265.1
134.79
194.13
185.65
213.47
PBIDT
47.76
-20.13
69.17
48.56
63.15
Interest
2.06
2.46
0.81
0.71
2.85
PBDT
45.7
-22.59
68.36
47.84
60.3
Depreciation
17.02
21.97
27.69
23.33
19.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.71
0.05
1.69
1.94
11.4
Deferred Tax
2.42
-0.17
0.17
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
25.55
-44.44
38.81
22.57
29.24
Minority Interest After NP
0.08
-0.09
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
25.47
-44.36
38.81
22.57
29.24
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.65
-6.06
0
-11.37
-4.94
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.12
-38.3
38.81
33.94
34.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.64
-11.77
10.25
5.99
7.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.65
37.69
37.69
37.69
37.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.65
-18.3
26.55
21.22
23.12
PBDTM(%)
14.98
-20.54
26.24
20.91
22.08
PATM(%)
8.37
-40.41
14.89
9.86
10.7
