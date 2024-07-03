Asian Energy Services Ltd Summary

Asian Oilfield Services Limited (AOSL), incorporated in March, 1992 is principally engaged in investment holding and providing services to oil and gas exploration companies in India. The Company has four seismic crews and was engaged in the three different seismic projects. Two of these were two-dimensional (2D) seismic projects executed in North East and one three-dimensional (3D) seismic project executed in Gujarat. The services offered by the Company include 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition, basic seismic data processing, topographic survey, continuous core drilling for mineral and CBM exploration, wire-line logging and directional core drilling to target shallow horizons. Its clients include ONGC Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Jubiliant Enpro, Canaro Resources Ltd, Geoenpro Petroleum Ltd, RITES Ltd, Joshi Technologies International Inc, Premier Oil Ltd and GAIL India Ltd. The Companys subsidiary is AOSL Petroleum Pte Ltd.The Companys portfolio of services includes 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition, basic seismic data processing, topographic survey, continuous core drilling for mineral and CBM exploration, wire-line logging and directional core drilling to target shallow horizons. In addition to the core services AOSL also provides specialized high technology services to oil and gas companies for targeted applications.The Company executed projects in almost every part of India and is has a consistent track record of completing its projects in a wide range of terrains across the country. They built a strong reputation of working in the North Eastern states of India where they faced the challenges imposed by hostile terrain, social unrest and disturbances and security issues to spearhead the exploration efforts of oil and gas companies in the areas.In addition to the oil and gas industry, AOSL served the exploration needs of the mineral and CBM industry, providing core-drilling services, wire-line logging services and production drilling services where we provide cutting edge solutions with state of the art equipment and technologies.In 2010-11, the Company completed first 3D Seismic job for a private client in Gujarat. This is an important milestone since it launched AOSL into more sophisticated segment of the Seismic Services market. It further completed 1352 GLK of 2D seismic acquisition; commissioned and mobilized Crew No 5 for major private client in India in a wild-cat exploration area in central India for exploration of hydrocarbon in Deccan traps below the basalt using advanced technology in India namely the high powered Accelerated Weight Drop system, Cable-less nodal Seismic Acquisition System and low Frequency Acquisition, thus enhancing the Company capabilities and making it more competitive in the market. In 2010, Samara Capital acquired a controlling stake of the management of the Company with a view to position the Company as a holistic services organisation.In 2011, it started mineral coring operations. In 2012 it Initiated CBM coring and drilling business. In 2013, it set up a seismic world record at the Shakal field site for Russian giant, Gazprom. The data was acquired with a spread of more than 6,200 live channels and realtime transmission of all the seismic data, setting a new standard for real-time, cablefree seismic acquisition.In 2014, it completed a large 3D seismic survey of 630 sq. km over the Taza Block in Kurdistan region of Iraq using a real-time RT System2 seismic data acquisition system over the spread of 13,000 wireless channels. In 2016, Oilmax Energy Private Limited acquired a controlling 11stake in the Company and became the Promoter of the Company with effect from August 5, 2016.In 2017, the Company secured 5 new 2D seismic orders, totaling 7,500 line-km, from Oil India and ONGC in the North East of India. Then in 2019, it ventured into coal sector with first contract. In 2021, it entered energy infrastructure sector with first contract; in 2022, it completed Suvali O&M and Gevra CHP and in 2023, completed PY3 O&M and 2 more CHP (Singareni and Hura). completed Rajasthan and Cambay Seismic projects for Vedanta Limited; completed -the integrated operation and maintenance contract for Vedantas Suvali facility at Cambay, Gujarat as well.