|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Aug 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, 19th September, 2024. Corrigendum to the Notice of the 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of FY 2024-25 to be held on Thursday, September 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024) Proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting No.1/2024-25 held on 19th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
