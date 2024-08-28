Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Asian Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. other business with the permission of Chair. Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Asian Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares or securities or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to the promoters and / or the non-promoter category of investor including determination of price subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. Outcome of the Board meeting - Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Asian Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Asian Energy Services Limited (Company) will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter-alia: 1. to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of Chair. This is to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., August 12, 2024 have approved and took on record the unaudited financial results of the company, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report by the statutory auditors on the same

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

Asian Energy Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business with permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board meeting - Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024) Revised outcome of the Board meeting - Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024