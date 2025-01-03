Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Apollo Tyres Ltd
511.95
|-14.60
|-2.77
|32513.99
|35.89
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2818.7
|-73.10
|-2.53
|54490.32
|34.6
CEAT Ltd
3185.25
|-0.80
|-0.03
|12884.37
|21.19
Goodyear India Ltd
1273.7
|-21.45
|-1.66
|2938.43
|40.22
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
387.45
|-1.60
|-0.41
|10616.91
|18.68
MRF Ltd
126362.5
|-2849.30
|-2.21
|53592.14
|28.76
TVS Srichakra Ltd
3594.2
|32.90
|0.92
|2753.16
|33.26
Birla Tyres Ltd
5.3
|-0.25
|-4.50
|75.57
|0
Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd
23.6
|1.10
|4.89
|23.60
|0
Viaz Tyres Ltd
70.5
|3.80
|5.70
|86.37
|34.38
Emerald Tyre Manufacturers Ltd
174.65
|1.35
|0.78
|340.16
|26.42
Tolins Tyres Ltd
218.25
|2.57
|1.19
|862.28
|47.55
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.