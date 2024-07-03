SectorTyres
Open₹3,600
Prev. Close₹3,594.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹130.35
Day's High₹3,624
Day's Low₹3,460
52 Week's High₹4,900
52 Week's Low₹3,461
Book Value₹1,492.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,660.55
P/E33.37
EPS107.31
Divi. Yield1.32
Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.66
7.66
7.66
7.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,106.31
1,032.7
977.14
832.94
Net Worth
1,113.97
1,040.36
984.8
840.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,875.83
2,052.24
2,152.25
1,960.42
yoy growth (%)
-8.59
-4.64
9.78
1.82
Raw materials
-1,007.01
-1,175.65
-1,270.27
-1,088.79
As % of sales
53.68
57.28
59.02
55.53
Employee costs
-254.34
-282.24
-247.32
-222.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
96.68
89.76
169.25
216.71
Depreciation
-101.14
-97.66
-68.21
-55.67
Tax paid
-23.7
-5.35
-51.64
-61.38
Working capital
-80.56
17.49
4.99
163.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.59
-4.64
9.78
1.82
Op profit growth
4.5
-15.05
-10.93
-12.35
EBIT growth
1.58
-36.81
-15.99
-21.76
Net profit growth
-13.81
-28.22
-24.28
-21.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,926
2,984.97
2,542.9
1,939.21
2,103.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,926
2,984.97
2,542.9
1,939.21
2,103.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.63
9.17
6.46
5.21
10.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,723.2
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,22,869.95
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
500.75
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,070.2
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
371.8
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Vice Chairman
R Naresh
Executive Director & MD
Shobhana Ramachandhran
Independent Non Exe. Director
M S Viraraghavan
Independent Non Exe. Director
H Janardana Iyer
Independent Non Exe. Director
V Ramakrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rasesh R Doshi
Independent Executive Director
S V Mathangi
Non Executive Director
Sargunaraj Ravichandran
Non Executive Director
P Srinivasavardhan
Additional Director
PIYUSH JINENDRAKUMAR MUNOT
Additional Director
Ashok Srinivasan
Reports by TVS Srichakra Ltd
Summary
TVS Srichakra Limited is a part of USD 8.5 billion TVS Group and one of the leading auto ancillary groups. Incorporated in June, 1982, Srichakra Tyres (STL) was promoted by R Naresh, T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt. Ltd. and Sundaram Industries Pvt. Ltd. The Company was renamed as TVS Srichakra Tyres Limited in October, 1997. The Holding Company is engaged in the business of two-wheeler,three-wheeler and other industrial tyre manufacturing. The Company manufactures tyres in two manufacturing sites - one in Tamil Nadu and second in Uttarakhand. It has 3 subsidiaries, TVS Srichakra Investments Limited (TSIL), TVS Sensing Solutions Private Limited (formerly known as ZF Electronics TVS India Private Limited) - subsidiary of TSIL and Fiber Optic Sensing Solutions Pvt Ltd(subsidiary of TSSPL).In Sep.94, the company came out with a rights issue to meet the cost of expanding the installed capacity from 15 lac to 24 lac tyres/tubes and to meet the long-term working capital requirements, at a project cost of Rs 3.60 cr. Some of the major clients of STL are Hero Honda, Bajaj Auto, TVS Suzuki, etc. The company has a joint venture with DuPont and Cherry. STL exports to the US and the European market. In 1995-96, the company expanded its production capacity to 33 lacs p.a. Technology for modernisation of certain sections of its plant is imported from Schiesser Rubber Technology, Switzerland. During 1997-98, the company has expanded its plant capacity of Automotive Tyres to 36 lakhs nos per
The TVS Srichakra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3473.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TVS Srichakra Ltd is ₹2660.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TVS Srichakra Ltd is 33.37 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TVS Srichakra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TVS Srichakra Ltd is ₹3461 and ₹4900 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TVS Srichakra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.74%, 3 Years at 21.89%, 1 Year at -19.28%, 6 Month at -19.99%, 3 Month at -13.57% and 1 Month at -7.96%.
