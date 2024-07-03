Summary

TVS Srichakra Limited is a part of USD 8.5 billion TVS Group and one of the leading auto ancillary groups. Incorporated in June, 1982, Srichakra Tyres (STL) was promoted by R Naresh, T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt. Ltd. and Sundaram Industries Pvt. Ltd. The Company was renamed as TVS Srichakra Tyres Limited in October, 1997. The Holding Company is engaged in the business of two-wheeler,three-wheeler and other industrial tyre manufacturing. The Company manufactures tyres in two manufacturing sites - one in Tamil Nadu and second in Uttarakhand. It has 3 subsidiaries, TVS Srichakra Investments Limited (TSIL), TVS Sensing Solutions Private Limited (formerly known as ZF Electronics TVS India Private Limited) - subsidiary of TSIL and Fiber Optic Sensing Solutions Pvt Ltd(subsidiary of TSSPL).In Sep.94, the company came out with a rights issue to meet the cost of expanding the installed capacity from 15 lac to 24 lac tyres/tubes and to meet the long-term working capital requirements, at a project cost of Rs 3.60 cr. Some of the major clients of STL are Hero Honda, Bajaj Auto, TVS Suzuki, etc. The company has a joint venture with DuPont and Cherry. STL exports to the US and the European market. In 1995-96, the company expanded its production capacity to 33 lacs p.a. Technology for modernisation of certain sections of its plant is imported from Schiesser Rubber Technology, Switzerland. During 1997-98, the company has expanded its plant capacity of Automotive Tyres to 36 lakhs nos per

