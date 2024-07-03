iifl-logo-icon 1
TVS Srichakra Ltd Share Price

3,473.3
(-3.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,600
  • Day's High3,624
  • 52 Wk High4,900
  • Prev. Close3,594.2
  • Day's Low3,460
  • 52 Wk Low 3,461
  • Turnover (lac)130.35
  • P/E33.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,492.72
  • EPS107.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,660.55
  • Div. Yield1.32
No Records Found

TVS Srichakra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

3,600

Prev. Close

3,594.2

Turnover(Lac.)

130.35

Day's High

3,624

Day's Low

3,460

52 Week's High

4,900

52 Week's Low

3,461

Book Value

1,492.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,660.55

P/E

33.37

EPS

107.31

Divi. Yield

1.32

TVS Srichakra Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 47.34

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

TVS Srichakra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TVS Mobility plans Rs 2,000 crore fundraising

8 Nov 2024|11:46 AM

Standard Chartered Bank is spearheading the fundraising effort, which will also involve credit investors who may join the lending pool.

TVS Srichakra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.70%

Non-Promoter- 6.00%

Institutions: 6.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TVS Srichakra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.66

7.66

7.66

7.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,106.31

1,032.7

977.14

832.94

Net Worth

1,113.97

1,040.36

984.8

840.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,875.83

2,052.24

2,152.25

1,960.42

yoy growth (%)

-8.59

-4.64

9.78

1.82

Raw materials

-1,007.01

-1,175.65

-1,270.27

-1,088.79

As % of sales

53.68

57.28

59.02

55.53

Employee costs

-254.34

-282.24

-247.32

-222.36

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

96.68

89.76

169.25

216.71

Depreciation

-101.14

-97.66

-68.21

-55.67

Tax paid

-23.7

-5.35

-51.64

-61.38

Working capital

-80.56

17.49

4.99

163.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.59

-4.64

9.78

1.82

Op profit growth

4.5

-15.05

-10.93

-12.35

EBIT growth

1.58

-36.81

-15.99

-21.76

Net profit growth

-13.81

-28.22

-24.28

-21.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,926

2,984.97

2,542.9

1,939.21

2,103.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,926

2,984.97

2,542.9

1,939.21

2,103.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.63

9.17

6.46

5.21

10.19

TVS Srichakra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,723.2

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,22,869.95

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

500.75

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,070.2

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

371.8

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TVS Srichakra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Vice Chairman

R Naresh

Executive Director & MD

Shobhana Ramachandhran

Independent Non Exe. Director

M S Viraraghavan

Independent Non Exe. Director

H Janardana Iyer

Independent Non Exe. Director

V Ramakrishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rasesh R Doshi

Independent Executive Director

S V Mathangi

Non Executive Director

Sargunaraj Ravichandran

Non Executive Director

P Srinivasavardhan

Additional Director

PIYUSH JINENDRAKUMAR MUNOT

Additional Director

Ashok Srinivasan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TVS Srichakra Ltd

Summary

Summary

TVS Srichakra Limited is a part of USD 8.5 billion TVS Group and one of the leading auto ancillary groups. Incorporated in June, 1982, Srichakra Tyres (STL) was promoted by R Naresh, T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt. Ltd. and Sundaram Industries Pvt. Ltd. The Company was renamed as TVS Srichakra Tyres Limited in October, 1997. The Holding Company is engaged in the business of two-wheeler,three-wheeler and other industrial tyre manufacturing. The Company manufactures tyres in two manufacturing sites - one in Tamil Nadu and second in Uttarakhand. It has 3 subsidiaries, TVS Srichakra Investments Limited (TSIL), TVS Sensing Solutions Private Limited (formerly known as ZF Electronics TVS India Private Limited) - subsidiary of TSIL and Fiber Optic Sensing Solutions Pvt Ltd(subsidiary of TSSPL).In Sep.94, the company came out with a rights issue to meet the cost of expanding the installed capacity from 15 lac to 24 lac tyres/tubes and to meet the long-term working capital requirements, at a project cost of Rs 3.60 cr. Some of the major clients of STL are Hero Honda, Bajaj Auto, TVS Suzuki, etc. The company has a joint venture with DuPont and Cherry. STL exports to the US and the European market. In 1995-96, the company expanded its production capacity to 33 lacs p.a. Technology for modernisation of certain sections of its plant is imported from Schiesser Rubber Technology, Switzerland. During 1997-98, the company has expanded its plant capacity of Automotive Tyres to 36 lakhs nos per
Company FAQs

What is the TVS Srichakra Ltd share price today?

The TVS Srichakra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3473.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Srichakra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TVS Srichakra Ltd is ₹2660.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TVS Srichakra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TVS Srichakra Ltd is 33.37 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TVS Srichakra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TVS Srichakra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TVS Srichakra Ltd is ₹3461 and ₹4900 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TVS Srichakra Ltd?

TVS Srichakra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.74%, 3 Years at 21.89%, 1 Year at -19.28%, 6 Month at -19.99%, 3 Month at -13.57% and 1 Month at -7.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TVS Srichakra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TVS Srichakra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.70 %
Institutions - 6.00 %
Public - 48.30 %

