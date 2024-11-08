TVS Srichakra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.66
7.66
7.66
7.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,106.31
1,032.7
977.14
832.94
Net Worth
1,113.97
1,040.36
984.8
840.6
Minority Interest
Debt
817.53
636.95
598.42
198.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
79.07
75.53
69.49
34.37
Total Liabilities
2,010.57
1,752.84
1,652.71
1,073.37
Fixed Assets
1,147.39
1,006.44
893.97
689.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
358.39
320.04
319.87
162.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.22
4.46
2.95
4.76
Networking Capital
481.12
411.35
426.85
208.96
Inventories
629.4
755.86
800.38
416.1
Inventory Days
80.96
Sundry Debtors
229.66
193.38
225.04
232.45
Debtor Days
45.23
Other Current Assets
253.61
122.87
101.21
108.76
Sundry Creditors
-396.67
-415.44
-431.15
-295.82
Creditor Days
57.56
Other Current Liabilities
-234.88
-245.32
-268.63
-252.53
Cash
14.45
10.55
9.07
7.28
Total Assets
2,010.57
1,752.84
1,652.71
1,073.37
