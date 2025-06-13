TVS Srichakra Strengthens Asian Presence with Honda Taiwan Partnership; Shares gain 11%

TVS Srichakra has announced a new international tie-up, this time joining hands with Honda Taiwan. The partnership brings the company’s Eurogrip tyres into Honda’s official after-sales service network, expanding the Indian brand’s visibility in Asia’s competitive two-wheeler market.

With this move, Honda riders in Taiwan will now have access to two of Eurogrip’s key offerings, the Protorq Extreme and Roadhound tyres. Both models have been designed for performance, having gone through extensive global testing before hitting the international market.

Speaking about the association, TVS Srichakra’s COO, TK Ravi, said the development signals a larger push toward deepening the company’s footprint across Asia. He added that it also reflects growing trust in the Eurogrip range and the company’s focus on building long-term relationships with global OEMs.

The company manufactures over three million tyres every month from its facilities in Madurai and Rudrapur. Its export footprint spans more than 85 countries, with this latest deal adding to its reach in East Asia.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of TVS Srichakra have gained 11%, trading at ₹3217 on June 13, 2025. TVS Srichakra shares have dipped 26% in the last year, 8.79% in the last year-to-date, and gained 8.24% in the last month.

