By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TVS Srichakra Strengthens Asian Presence with Honda Taiwan Partnership; Shares gain 11%

13 Jun 2025 , 11:15 AM

TVS Srichakra has announced a new international tie-up, this time joining hands with Honda Taiwan. The partnership brings the company’s Eurogrip tyres into Honda’s official after-sales service network, expanding the Indian brand’s visibility in Asia’s competitive two-wheeler market.

With this move, Honda riders in Taiwan will now have access to two of Eurogrip’s key offerings, the Protorq Extreme and Roadhound tyres. Both models have been designed for performance, having gone through extensive global testing before hitting the international market.

Speaking about the association, TVS Srichakra’s COO, TK Ravi, said the development signals a larger push toward deepening the company’s footprint across Asia. He added that it also reflects growing trust in the Eurogrip range and the company’s focus on building long-term relationships with global OEMs.

The company manufactures over three million tyres every month from its facilities in Madurai and Rudrapur. Its export footprint spans more than 85 countries, with this latest deal adding to its reach in East Asia.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of TVS Srichakra have gained 11%, trading at ₹3217 on June 13, 2025. TVS Srichakra shares have dipped 26% in the last year, 8.79% in the last year-to-date, and gained 8.24% in the last month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

