|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,875.83
2,052.24
2,152.25
1,960.42
yoy growth (%)
-8.59
-4.64
9.78
1.82
Raw materials
-1,007.01
-1,175.65
-1,270.27
-1,088.79
As % of sales
53.68
57.28
59.02
55.53
Employee costs
-254.34
-282.24
-247.32
-222.36
As % of sales
13.55
13.75
11.49
11.34
Other costs
-390.96
-380.47
-382.87
-366.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.84
18.53
17.78
18.69
Operating profit
223.52
213.88
251.79
282.7
OPM
11.91
10.42
11.69
14.42
Depreciation
-101.14
-97.66
-68.21
-55.67
Interest expense
-31
-35.93
-29.7
-20.13
Other income
5.31
9.48
15.37
9.81
Profit before tax
96.68
89.76
169.25
216.71
Taxes
-23.7
-5.35
-51.64
-61.38
Tax rate
-24.51
-5.95
-30.51
-28.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
72.98
84.41
117.61
155.33
Exceptional items
-0.23
0
0
0
Net profit
72.76
84.42
117.61
155.33
yoy growth (%)
-13.81
-28.22
-24.28
-21.13
NPM
3.87
4.11
5.46
7.92
