TVS Srichakra Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,926
2,984.97
2,542.9
1,939.21
2,103.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,926
2,984.97
2,542.9
1,939.21
2,103.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.63
9.17
6.46
5.21
10.19
Total Income
2,932.63
2,994.14
2,549.36
1,944.42
2,113.93
Total Expenditure
2,638.14
2,761.53
2,378.83
1,710.79
1,888.45
PBIDT
294.49
232.61
170.53
233.63
225.48
Interest
44.65
39.63
31.6
32.05
37.88
PBDT
249.84
192.98
138.93
201.58
187.6
Depreciation
103.83
91.54
79.81
103.81
100.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
37.29
17.49
15.66
30.66
27.63
Deferred Tax
0.96
6.13
0.14
-6.71
-22.47
Reported Profit After Tax
107.76
77.82
43.32
73.82
82.27
Minority Interest After NP
-0.19
-0.17
-0.15
-0.1
-0.07
Net Profit after Minority Interest
107.95
77.99
43.47
73.92
82.34
Extra-ordinary Items
-6.61
-4.21
-2.03
-0.16
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
114.56
82.2
45.5
74.08
82.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
140.98
101.85
56.76
96.54
107.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
473.4
320.5
163
300
201
Equity
7.66
7.66
7.65
7.66
7.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.06
7.79
6.7
12.04
10.71
PBDTM(%)
8.53
6.46
5.46
10.39
8.91
PATM(%)
3.68
2.6
1.7
3.8
3.91
