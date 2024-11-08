Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

TVS SRICHAKRA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results - Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

TVS SRICHAKRA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and all other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 7th August 2024 to consider approving the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. As communicated in our letter No. REF:TSL:SEC:2024/173 dated 27th June 2024 we wish to inform you that the trading window was closed from 1st July 2024 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We request you to take the above information on record for dissemination. Results - Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (Standalone & Consolidated) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 3 May 2024

TVS SRICHAKRA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 and all other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 11th May 2024 to consider among others the following items : i) approve the audited financial results of the Company and ii) recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 As communicated in our letter No. REF:TSL:SEC:2024/90 dated 27th March 2024 we wish to inform you that the trading window was closed from 1st April 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31st March 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, We wish to inform that the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on 11th May 2024 (today) inter alia approved the following: a) Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. b) Recommended a dividend of Rs.47.34/- per share (473.40 %) on the face value of Rs.10/- per share) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders, at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. c) Appointed M/s. SPNP & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Chennai as Secretarial Auditor. Yours faithfully For TVS SRICHAKRA LIMITED Chinmoy Patnaik Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No. A14724 Dear Sir, Please find the attached Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with dividend and other details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024