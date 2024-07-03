SectorTyres
Open₹72.5
Prev. Close₹66.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.23
Day's High₹72.5
Day's Low₹70.5
52 Week's High₹73.5
52 Week's Low₹44.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.37
P/E36.34
EPS1.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.25
12.25
4.25
4.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.22
18.85
1.78
0.69
Net Worth
33.47
31.1
6.03
4.94
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,818.7
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,362.5
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
511.95
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,185.25
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
387.45
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Janakkumar Mahendrabhai Patel
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rajeshkumar Prabhudasbhai Patel
Director
Himaben Janakkumar Patel
Independent Director
Amita Chhaganbhai Pragada
Independent Director
Pratima Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akshita Dave
Reports by Viaz Tyres Ltd
Summary
Viaz Tyres Ltd was formerly incorporated as Viaz Tubes Private Limited dated August 29, 2018, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to a Special Resolution, name of the Company changed to Viaz Tyres Private Limited dated May 23, 2022. Subsequently, Company converted to public limited and consequently, its name was changed to Viaz Tyres Limited dated June 14, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of rubber tubes for bicycles, two and three wheelers, passenger vehicles and heavy load industrial vehicles. It deal in ancillary products like Off The Road (OTR) Tyre tubes and Animal Driven Vehicle (ADV) Tubes, Engine Oil and Grease on white labeling bases. It has infrastructure with latest installed capacity of manufacturing 7,00,000 Tube per Month, located at Nandasan near Ahmedabad.Further, the Company started selling bicycle tyre which got manufactured on job work basis, depending upon the market demands. It sold rubber tubes, bicycle tyres and ancillary products under the brand name, Viaz in domestic as well as overseas markets. Thereafter, it had ventured into trading of Tyres through exclusive distributorship of Maxxis Rubbers Private Limited tyres for Turkey. The Company was originally formed by Mr. Keval Manuprasad Bhatt and Mr. Vaibhav Girish Kanakia in year 2018. Subsequently, existing promoters of company, Mr. Parichaykumar Maganbhai Patel, Mrs. Himaben Janakkumar Patel, Mrs. Nirmaben Rajeshkumar Patel and Mrs. Ke
The Viaz Tyres Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Viaz Tyres Ltd is ₹86.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Viaz Tyres Ltd is 36.34 and 2.58 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Viaz Tyres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Viaz Tyres Ltd is ₹44.25 and ₹73.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Viaz Tyres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 14.45%, 6 Month at 19.90%, 3 Month at 7.06% and 1 Month at 4.44%.
