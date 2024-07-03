iifl-logo-icon 1
Viaz Tyres Ltd Share Price

70.5
(5.70%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open72.5
  • Day's High72.5
  • 52 Wk High73.5
  • Prev. Close66.7
  • Day's Low70.5
  • 52 Wk Low 44.25
  • Turnover (lac)4.23
  • P/E36.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Viaz Tyres Ltd KEY RATIOS

Viaz Tyres Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Viaz Tyres Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Viaz Tyres Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:26 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.07%

Non-Promoter- 26.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Viaz Tyres Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.25

12.25

4.25

4.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.22

18.85

1.78

0.69

Net Worth

33.47

31.1

6.03

4.94

Minority Interest

Viaz Tyres Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,818.7

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,362.5

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

511.95

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,185.25

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

387.45

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Viaz Tyres Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Janakkumar Mahendrabhai Patel

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rajeshkumar Prabhudasbhai Patel

Director

Himaben Janakkumar Patel

Independent Director

Amita Chhaganbhai Pragada

Independent Director

Pratima Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akshita Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Viaz Tyres Ltd

Summary

Viaz Tyres Ltd was formerly incorporated as Viaz Tubes Private Limited dated August 29, 2018, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to a Special Resolution, name of the Company changed to Viaz Tyres Private Limited dated May 23, 2022. Subsequently, Company converted to public limited and consequently, its name was changed to Viaz Tyres Limited dated June 14, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of rubber tubes for bicycles, two and three wheelers, passenger vehicles and heavy load industrial vehicles. It deal in ancillary products like Off The Road (OTR) Tyre tubes and Animal Driven Vehicle (ADV) Tubes, Engine Oil and Grease on white labeling bases. It has infrastructure with latest installed capacity of manufacturing 7,00,000 Tube per Month, located at Nandasan near Ahmedabad.Further, the Company started selling bicycle tyre which got manufactured on job work basis, depending upon the market demands. It sold rubber tubes, bicycle tyres and ancillary products under the brand name, Viaz in domestic as well as overseas markets. Thereafter, it had ventured into trading of Tyres through exclusive distributorship of Maxxis Rubbers Private Limited tyres for Turkey. The Company was originally formed by Mr. Keval Manuprasad Bhatt and Mr. Vaibhav Girish Kanakia in year 2018. Subsequently, existing promoters of company, Mr. Parichaykumar Maganbhai Patel, Mrs. Himaben Janakkumar Patel, Mrs. Nirmaben Rajeshkumar Patel and Mrs. Ke
Company FAQs

What is the Viaz Tyres Ltd share price today?

The Viaz Tyres Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Viaz Tyres Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Viaz Tyres Ltd is ₹86.37 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Viaz Tyres Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Viaz Tyres Ltd is 36.34 and 2.58 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Viaz Tyres Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Viaz Tyres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Viaz Tyres Ltd is ₹44.25 and ₹73.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Viaz Tyres Ltd?

Viaz Tyres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 14.45%, 6 Month at 19.90%, 3 Month at 7.06% and 1 Month at 4.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Viaz Tyres Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Viaz Tyres Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.92 %

