Viaz Tyres Ltd Summary

Viaz Tyres Ltd was formerly incorporated as Viaz Tubes Private Limited dated August 29, 2018, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Pursuant to a Special Resolution, name of the Company changed to Viaz Tyres Private Limited dated May 23, 2022. Subsequently, Company converted to public limited and consequently, its name was changed to Viaz Tyres Limited dated June 14, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of rubber tubes for bicycles, two and three wheelers, passenger vehicles and heavy load industrial vehicles. It deal in ancillary products like Off The Road (OTR) Tyre tubes and Animal Driven Vehicle (ADV) Tubes, Engine Oil and Grease on white labeling bases. It has infrastructure with latest installed capacity of manufacturing 7,00,000 Tube per Month, located at Nandasan near Ahmedabad.Further, the Company started selling bicycle tyre which got manufactured on job work basis, depending upon the market demands. It sold rubber tubes, bicycle tyres and ancillary products under the brand name, Viaz in domestic as well as overseas markets. Thereafter, it had ventured into trading of Tyres through exclusive distributorship of Maxxis Rubbers Private Limited tyres for Turkey. The Company was originally formed by Mr. Keval Manuprasad Bhatt and Mr. Vaibhav Girish Kanakia in year 2018. Subsequently, existing promoters of company, Mr. Parichaykumar Maganbhai Patel, Mrs. Himaben Janakkumar Patel, Mrs. Nirmaben Rajeshkumar Patel and Mrs. Kenaben Parichaykumar Patel acquired the business by acquiring Equity Share of the company in year 2019 and later, Mr. Janakkumar Mahendrabhai Patel and Mr. Rajeshkumar Prabhudasbhai Patel acquired control by acquiring Equity Shares in year 2021.As of September, 2022, the Company had total 15 domestic distributors for rubber tubes, of which their distribution network is spread across 19 states in India.The Company is planning to raise capital from Public by issuing 32,26,000 Equity Shares through fresh issue.