SectorTyres
Open₹24.75
Prev. Close₹23.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹24.75
Day's Low₹24.75
52 Week's High₹23.6
52 Week's Low₹5.3
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.49
17.99
17.99
17.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.72
-62.21
-9.28
49.66
Net Worth
-0.23
-44.22
8.71
67.65
Minority Interest
Revenue
139.17
148.86
171.78
139.5
yoy growth (%)
-6.5
-13.34
23.14
6.62
Raw materials
-99.9
-112.06
-129.09
-94.36
As % of sales
71.78
75.28
75.15
67.64
Employee costs
-8
-9.25
-7.79
-7.24
Profit before tax
-8.87
-9.26
0.91
6.23
Depreciation
-8.37
-8.27
-6.45
-5.32
Tax paid
0.03
-0.56
0.07
-1.84
Working capital
-12.11
-3.14
3.62
1.73
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.5
-13.34
23.14
6.62
Op profit growth
1,478.85
-98.17
-46.53
8.51
EBIT growth
-18.77
-315.82
-66.92
-13.04
Net profit growth
-10.03
-1,091.41
-77.46
-9.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,818.7
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,362.5
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
511.95
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,185.25
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
387.45
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Munish Chawla
Director & CFO
Robin Chawla
Non Executive Director
Ramesh Chander Chawla
Non Executive Director
Roshni Chawla
Independent Director
Umesh Harjivandas Ved
Independent Director
Jasmin Jaykumar Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd
Summary
Innovative Tyres & Tubes Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 28th November 1995 at Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was granted by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on February 08, 1996. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and Processing of Automotive Tyres and Tubes. The Company began its journey with the acquisition of a greenfield project situated at Halol in auction from Gujarat State Financial Corporation and State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur vide agreement dated December 15. 1995. In 1996, the Company acquired Halol Plant in Gujarat for manufacturing of tubes. In 2003, it established 2nd plant at Halol, Gujarat for manufacturing of 2 wheeler tyres. Currently, the Company has combined production capacity of Tyres and Tubes of 12,000 MT p.a. It caters to all three segments of market viz. exports, domestic/after sales market and OEM like CEAT Limited.Apart from this, the product range covers all highway sizes, Off The Road (OTR) highway sizes, agriculture and industrial tyres. The Company also has a factory outlet for display of products at Vadodara. In September 2017, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer consisting a Fresh Issue of 62,97,000 Equity Shares by raising money aggregating Rs 28.33 Crore.In 2018-19, the Company commissioned its production capacity.
The Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd is ₹24.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd is 0 and -0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd is ₹5.3 and ₹23.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.87%, 3 Years at 43.12%, 1 Year at 244.53%, 6 Month at 0.89%, 3 Month at -2.59% and 1 Month at -13.08%.
