Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd Share Price

24.75
(4.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.75
  • Day's High24.75
  • 52 Wk High23.6
  • Prev. Close23.6
  • Day's Low24.75
  • 52 Wk Low 5.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

24.75

Prev. Close

23.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

24.75

Day's Low

24.75

52 Week's High

23.6

52 Week's Low

5.3

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:54 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.55%

Non-Promoter- 5.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 5.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.49

17.99

17.99

17.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.72

-62.21

-9.28

49.66

Net Worth

-0.23

-44.22

8.71

67.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

139.17

148.86

171.78

139.5

yoy growth (%)

-6.5

-13.34

23.14

6.62

Raw materials

-99.9

-112.06

-129.09

-94.36

As % of sales

71.78

75.28

75.15

67.64

Employee costs

-8

-9.25

-7.79

-7.24

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-8.87

-9.26

0.91

6.23

Depreciation

-8.37

-8.27

-6.45

-5.32

Tax paid

0.03

-0.56

0.07

-1.84

Working capital

-12.11

-3.14

3.62

1.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.5

-13.34

23.14

6.62

Op profit growth

1,478.85

-98.17

-46.53

8.51

EBIT growth

-18.77

-315.82

-66.92

-13.04

Net profit growth

-10.03

-1,091.41

-77.46

-9.96

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,818.7

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,362.5

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

511.95

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,185.25

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

387.45

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Munish Chawla

Director & CFO

Robin Chawla

Non Executive Director

Ramesh Chander Chawla

Non Executive Director

Roshni Chawla

Independent Director

Umesh Harjivandas Ved

Independent Director

Jasmin Jaykumar Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd

Summary

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 28th November 1995 at Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was granted by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on February 08, 1996. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and Processing of Automotive Tyres and Tubes. The Company began its journey with the acquisition of a greenfield project situated at Halol in auction from Gujarat State Financial Corporation and State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur vide agreement dated December 15. 1995. In 1996, the Company acquired Halol Plant in Gujarat for manufacturing of tubes. In 2003, it established 2nd plant at Halol, Gujarat for manufacturing of 2 wheeler tyres. Currently, the Company has combined production capacity of Tyres and Tubes of 12,000 MT p.a. It caters to all three segments of market viz. exports, domestic/after sales market and OEM like CEAT Limited.Apart from this, the product range covers all highway sizes, Off The Road (OTR) highway sizes, agriculture and industrial tyres. The Company also has a factory outlet for display of products at Vadodara. In September 2017, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer consisting a Fresh Issue of 62,97,000 Equity Shares by raising money aggregating Rs 28.33 Crore.In 2018-19, the Company commissioned its production capacity.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd share price today?

The Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd is ₹24.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd is 0 and -0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd is ₹5.3 and ₹23.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd?

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.87%, 3 Years at 43.12%, 1 Year at 244.53%, 6 Month at 0.89%, 3 Month at -2.59% and 1 Month at -13.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 94.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 5.45 %

