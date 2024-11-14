|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|INNOVATIVE TYRES AND TUBES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Innovative Tyres and Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Innovative Tyres & Tubes Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Innovative Tyres and Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Innovative Tyres and Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Jun 2024
|6 Jun 2024
|To consider other business matters
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Innovative Tyres and Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Mar 2024
|6 Mar 2024
|Other Business Matters
