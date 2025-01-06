iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-8.87

-9.26

0.91

6.23

Depreciation

-8.37

-8.27

-6.45

-5.32

Tax paid

0.03

-0.56

0.07

-1.84

Working capital

-12.11

-3.14

3.62

1.73

Other operating items

Operating

-29.32

-21.24

-1.84

0.8

Capital expenditure

-1.38

5.91

20.77

28.41

Free cash flow

-30.7

-15.32

18.92

29.21

Equity raised

117

136.65

134.67

99.93

Investing

0

0

0.01

0

Financing

47.45

29.27

19.52

23.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

133.74

150.6

173.13

152.99

