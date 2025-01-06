Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-8.87
-9.26
0.91
6.23
Depreciation
-8.37
-8.27
-6.45
-5.32
Tax paid
0.03
-0.56
0.07
-1.84
Working capital
-12.11
-3.14
3.62
1.73
Other operating items
Operating
-29.32
-21.24
-1.84
0.8
Capital expenditure
-1.38
5.91
20.77
28.41
Free cash flow
-30.7
-15.32
18.92
29.21
Equity raised
117
136.65
134.67
99.93
Investing
0
0
0.01
0
Financing
47.45
29.27
19.52
23.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
133.74
150.6
173.13
152.99
