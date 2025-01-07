Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.49
17.99
17.99
17.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.72
-62.21
-9.28
49.66
Net Worth
-0.23
-44.22
8.71
67.65
Minority Interest
Debt
34.81
38.01
37.6
36.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
8.64
8.67
Total Liabilities
34.58
-6.21
54.95
113.29
Fixed Assets
36.05
32.45
89.86
98.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0.17
0.03
Networking Capital
-1.6
-39.91
-35.38
10.87
Inventories
2.89
0
2.55
39.09
Inventory Days
102.51
Sundry Debtors
0.67
0.1
1.94
13.96
Debtor Days
36.61
Other Current Assets
2.38
2.24
2.96
6.02
Sundry Creditors
-5.69
-30.27
-30.87
-33.91
Creditor Days
88.93
Other Current Liabilities
-1.85
-11.98
-11.96
-14.29
Cash
0.09
1.24
0.29
4.08
Total Assets
34.58
-6.21
54.95
113.3
