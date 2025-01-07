iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

25.95
(4.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.49

17.99

17.99

17.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.72

-62.21

-9.28

49.66

Net Worth

-0.23

-44.22

8.71

67.65

Minority Interest

Debt

34.81

38.01

37.6

36.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

8.64

8.67

Total Liabilities

34.58

-6.21

54.95

113.29

Fixed Assets

36.05

32.45

89.86

98.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

0.17

0.03

Networking Capital

-1.6

-39.91

-35.38

10.87

Inventories

2.89

0

2.55

39.09

Inventory Days

102.51

Sundry Debtors

0.67

0.1

1.94

13.96

Debtor Days

36.61

Other Current Assets

2.38

2.24

2.96

6.02

Sundry Creditors

-5.69

-30.27

-30.87

-33.91

Creditor Days

88.93

Other Current Liabilities

-1.85

-11.98

-11.96

-14.29

Cash

0.09

1.24

0.29

4.08

Total Assets

34.58

-6.21

54.95

113.3

Innovative Tyres : related Articles

No Record Found

