|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
139.17
148.86
171.78
139.5
yoy growth (%)
-6.5
-13.34
23.14
6.62
Raw materials
-99.9
-112.06
-129.09
-94.36
As % of sales
71.78
75.28
75.15
67.64
Employee costs
-8
-9.25
-7.79
-7.24
As % of sales
5.75
6.21
4.53
5.19
Other costs
-29.14
-27.4
-27.53
-24.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.93
18.41
16.03
17.3
Operating profit
2.12
0.13
7.35
13.76
OPM
1.52
0.09
4.28
9.86
Depreciation
-8.37
-8.27
-6.45
-5.32
Interest expense
-3.63
-2.81
-2.07
-2.78
Other income
1.01
1.69
2.08
0.58
Profit before tax
-8.87
-9.26
0.91
6.23
Taxes
0.03
-0.56
0.07
-1.84
Tax rate
-0.36
6.09
8.62
-29.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.84
-9.82
0.99
4.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.84
-9.82
0.99
4.39
yoy growth (%)
-10.03
-1,091.41
-77.46
-9.96
NPM
-6.35
-6.6
0.57
3.15
