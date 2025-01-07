iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.95
(4.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

139.17

148.86

171.78

139.5

yoy growth (%)

-6.5

-13.34

23.14

6.62

Raw materials

-99.9

-112.06

-129.09

-94.36

As % of sales

71.78

75.28

75.15

67.64

Employee costs

-8

-9.25

-7.79

-7.24

As % of sales

5.75

6.21

4.53

5.19

Other costs

-29.14

-27.4

-27.53

-24.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.93

18.41

16.03

17.3

Operating profit

2.12

0.13

7.35

13.76

OPM

1.52

0.09

4.28

9.86

Depreciation

-8.37

-8.27

-6.45

-5.32

Interest expense

-3.63

-2.81

-2.07

-2.78

Other income

1.01

1.69

2.08

0.58

Profit before tax

-8.87

-9.26

0.91

6.23

Taxes

0.03

-0.56

0.07

-1.84

Tax rate

-0.36

6.09

8.62

-29.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.84

-9.82

0.99

4.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.84

-9.82

0.99

4.39

yoy growth (%)

-10.03

-1,091.41

-77.46

-9.96

NPM

-6.35

-6.6

0.57

3.15

