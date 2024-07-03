Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd Summary

Innovative Tyres & Tubes Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 28th November 1995 at Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was granted by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on February 08, 1996. The Company is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and Processing of Automotive Tyres and Tubes. The Company began its journey with the acquisition of a greenfield project situated at Halol in auction from Gujarat State Financial Corporation and State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur vide agreement dated December 15. 1995. In 1996, the Company acquired Halol Plant in Gujarat for manufacturing of tubes. In 2003, it established 2nd plant at Halol, Gujarat for manufacturing of 2 wheeler tyres. Currently, the Company has combined production capacity of Tyres and Tubes of 12,000 MT p.a. It caters to all three segments of market viz. exports, domestic/after sales market and OEM like CEAT Limited.Apart from this, the product range covers all highway sizes, Off The Road (OTR) highway sizes, agriculture and industrial tyres. The Company also has a factory outlet for display of products at Vadodara. In September 2017, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer consisting a Fresh Issue of 62,97,000 Equity Shares by raising money aggregating Rs 28.33 Crore.In 2018-19, the Company commissioned its production capacity.