Tolins Tyres Ltd Share Price

218.25
(1.19%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

  • Open217.42
  • Day's High220.64
  • 52 Wk High259.2
  • Prev. Close215.68
  • Day's Low214.55
  • 52 Wk Low 156.4
  • Turnover (lac)823.17
  • P/E47.55
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value75.7
  • EPS4.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)862.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tolins Tyres Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

217.42

Prev. Close

215.68

Turnover(Lac.)

823.17

Day's High

220.64

Day's Low

214.55

52 Week's High

259.2

52 Week's Low

156.4

Book Value

75.7

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

862.28

P/E

47.55

EPS

4.55

Divi. Yield

0

Tolins Tyres Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tolins Tyres Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tolins Tyres receive a muted listing

Tolins Tyres receive a muted listing

16 Sep 2024|10:01 AM

The company aims to use the net proceeds from the IPO towards repay or prepay of debt, for investing in the wholly-owned subsidiary and other capital requirements.

Tolins Tyres IPO: Allotment Likely to Take Place Today

Tolins Tyres IPO: Allotment Likely to Take Place Today

12 Sep 2024|12:48 PM

The official website for the Tolins Tyres IPO registrar is cameoindia.com.

Tolins Tyres IPO subscribed 14.61 times so far

Tolins Tyres IPO subscribed 14.61 times so far

11 Sep 2024|02:49 PM

Until 2:45 pm on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, the IPO got a 14.61 times subscription, with offers for 10,94,18,958 shares

Tolins Tyres Ltd IPO Closes Today

Tolins Tyres Ltd IPO Closes Today

11 Sep 2024|12:09 PM

The IPO includes a fresh equity issue of ₹200 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹30 Crore by the promoters.

Tolins Tyres IPO subscribed 1.26 times on day 1

Tolins Tyres IPO subscribed 1.26 times on day 1

9 Sep 2024|02:53 PM

Tolins Tyres, founded in 2003, is a tyre manufacturing firm. It offers tyre retreading services in India and sells to 40 countries.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tolins Tyres Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:01 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.52%

Non-Promoter- 10.67%

Institutions: 10.67%

Non-Institutions: 20.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tolins Tyres Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5

1.4

0.9

0.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.42

9.43

8.79

8.02

Net Worth

19.42

10.83

9.69

8.92

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

227.22

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

227.22

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.48

View Annually Results

Tolins Tyres Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,818.7

33.6554,416.86349.60.572,436.19486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,26,362.5

28.1453,616.76455.430.166,760.3740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

511.95

34.9232,510.82164.781.174,461.74163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

3,185.25

21.1512,854.43136.510.943,298.131,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

387.45

18.6110,619.6599.131.12,514.63147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tolins Tyres Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

KALAMPARAMBIL TOLIN

Non Executive Director

Sankarakrishnan Ramalingam

Non Executive Director

Jerin Tolin

Independent Director

Joseph P M

Independent Director

Sankar Parameswara Panicker

Independent Director

Cris Anna Sojan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Umesh Muniraj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tolins Tyres Ltd

Summary

Tolins Tyres Ltd was incorporated in the name and style of Tolins Tyres Private Limited on July 10, 2003 by the Registrar of Companies, Kerala. Subsequently, upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited Company, the name of Company changed to Tolins Tyres Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 26, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ernakulam.The company is present in both verticals - manufacturing of new tyres and tread rubber. It is into manufacturing business of bias tyres for vehicles (including LCV, agricultural and two/three-wheeler vehicles) and precured tread rubber. It also manufacture ancillary products like bonding gum, vulcanizing solution, tyre flaps and tubes.The Company began operations in 1982 as a proprietorship concern for manufacture of tread rubber. With the incorporation in 2003, the Company started production and sales in 2005 and since then has been one of the players for retreading products manufacturing owing to excellence and innovation in the industry. The Company in 2008, began manufacturing tyres for light commercial vehicles and started manufacturing of tyres for two/three wheelers in 2015. In 2022, it acquired plant & machinery in tranches to expand capacity of TTL Facility. In 2023, the Company consolidated the acquired machinery with the existing TTL Facility to increase the manufacturing capacity to 5,000 tyres/day. It then, acquired 2 wholly owned subsidiaries, Tolin Rubbers Private Limited in Kerala a
Company FAQs

What is the Tolins Tyres Ltd share price today?

The Tolins Tyres Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹218.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tolins Tyres Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tolins Tyres Ltd is ₹862.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tolins Tyres Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tolins Tyres Ltd is 47.55 and 3.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tolins Tyres Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tolins Tyres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tolins Tyres Ltd is ₹156.4 and ₹259.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tolins Tyres Ltd?

Tolins Tyres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -8.83%, 3 Month at 16.72% and 1 Month at -11.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tolins Tyres Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tolins Tyres Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.53 %
Institutions - 7.56 %
Public - 23.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tolins Tyres Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

