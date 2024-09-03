Summary

Tolins Tyres Ltd was incorporated in the name and style of Tolins Tyres Private Limited on July 10, 2003 by the Registrar of Companies, Kerala. Subsequently, upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited Company, the name of Company changed to Tolins Tyres Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 26, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ernakulam.The company is present in both verticals - manufacturing of new tyres and tread rubber. It is into manufacturing business of bias tyres for vehicles (including LCV, agricultural and two/three-wheeler vehicles) and precured tread rubber. It also manufacture ancillary products like bonding gum, vulcanizing solution, tyre flaps and tubes.The Company began operations in 1982 as a proprietorship concern for manufacture of tread rubber. With the incorporation in 2003, the Company started production and sales in 2005 and since then has been one of the players for retreading products manufacturing owing to excellence and innovation in the industry. The Company in 2008, began manufacturing tyres for light commercial vehicles and started manufacturing of tyres for two/three wheelers in 2015. In 2022, it acquired plant & machinery in tranches to expand capacity of TTL Facility. In 2023, the Company consolidated the acquired machinery with the existing TTL Facility to increase the manufacturing capacity to 5,000 tyres/day. It then, acquired 2 wholly owned subsidiaries, Tolin Rubbers Private Limited in Kerala a

