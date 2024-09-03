SectorTyres
Open₹217.42
Prev. Close₹215.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹823.17
Day's High₹220.64
Day's Low₹214.55
52 Week's High₹259.2
52 Week's Low₹156.4
Book Value₹75.7
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)862.28
P/E47.55
EPS4.55
Divi. Yield0
The company aims to use the net proceeds from the IPO towards repay or prepay of debt, for investing in the wholly-owned subsidiary and other capital requirements.Read More
The official website for the Tolins Tyres IPO registrar is cameoindia.com.Read More
Until 2:45 pm on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, the IPO got a 14.61 times subscription, with offers for 10,94,18,958 sharesRead More
The IPO includes a fresh equity issue of ₹200 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹30 Crore by the promoters.Read More
Tolins Tyres, founded in 2003, is a tyre manufacturing firm. It offers tyre retreading services in India and sells to 40 countries.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5
1.4
0.9
0.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.42
9.43
8.79
8.02
Net Worth
19.42
10.83
9.69
8.92
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
227.22
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
227.22
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,818.7
|33.65
|54,416.86
|349.6
|0.57
|2,436.19
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,26,362.5
|28.14
|53,616.76
|455.43
|0.16
|6,760.37
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
511.95
|34.92
|32,510.82
|164.78
|1.17
|4,461.74
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
3,185.25
|21.15
|12,854.43
|136.51
|0.94
|3,298.13
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
387.45
|18.61
|10,619.65
|99.13
|1.1
|2,514.63
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
KALAMPARAMBIL TOLIN
Non Executive Director
Sankarakrishnan Ramalingam
Non Executive Director
Jerin Tolin
Independent Director
Joseph P M
Independent Director
Sankar Parameswara Panicker
Independent Director
Cris Anna Sojan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Umesh Muniraj
Reports by Tolins Tyres Ltd
Summary
Tolins Tyres Ltd was incorporated in the name and style of Tolins Tyres Private Limited on July 10, 2003 by the Registrar of Companies, Kerala. Subsequently, upon the conversion of Company into a Public Limited Company, the name of Company changed to Tolins Tyres Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 26, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ernakulam.The company is present in both verticals - manufacturing of new tyres and tread rubber. It is into manufacturing business of bias tyres for vehicles (including LCV, agricultural and two/three-wheeler vehicles) and precured tread rubber. It also manufacture ancillary products like bonding gum, vulcanizing solution, tyre flaps and tubes.The Company began operations in 1982 as a proprietorship concern for manufacture of tread rubber. With the incorporation in 2003, the Company started production and sales in 2005 and since then has been one of the players for retreading products manufacturing owing to excellence and innovation in the industry. The Company in 2008, began manufacturing tyres for light commercial vehicles and started manufacturing of tyres for two/three wheelers in 2015. In 2022, it acquired plant & machinery in tranches to expand capacity of TTL Facility. In 2023, the Company consolidated the acquired machinery with the existing TTL Facility to increase the manufacturing capacity to 5,000 tyres/day. It then, acquired 2 wholly owned subsidiaries, Tolin Rubbers Private Limited in Kerala a
Read More
The Tolins Tyres Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹218.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tolins Tyres Ltd is ₹862.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tolins Tyres Ltd is 47.55 and 3.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tolins Tyres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tolins Tyres Ltd is ₹156.4 and ₹259.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Tolins Tyres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -8.83%, 3 Month at 16.72% and 1 Month at -11.19%.
