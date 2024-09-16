|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Tolins Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Enclosed the standalone and consolidated financial results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Tolins Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The company was listed on stock exchanges on September 16 2024 pursuant to the provisions of regulation 33(3)(j) of SEBI LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) 2015 in view of the same company is holding the Board Meeting on Friday October 04 2024 of approving the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)
The company aims to use the net proceeds from the IPO towards repay or prepay of debt, for investing in the wholly-owned subsidiary and other capital requirements.Read More
The official website for the Tolins Tyres IPO registrar is cameoindia.com.Read More
Until 2:45 pm on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, the IPO got a 14.61 times subscription, with offers for 10,94,18,958 sharesRead More
The IPO includes a fresh equity issue of ₹200 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹30 Crore by the promoters.Read More
Tolins Tyres, founded in 2003, is a tyre manufacturing firm. It offers tyre retreading services in India and sells to 40 countries.Read More
The price band for the ₹230-Crore IPO has been set at ₹215 - ₹226 per share.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.