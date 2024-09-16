Tolins Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The company was listed on stock exchanges on September 16 2024 pursuant to the provisions of regulation 33(3)(j) of SEBI LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) 2015 in view of the same company is holding the Board Meeting on Friday October 04 2024 of approving the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)