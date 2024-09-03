Tolins Tyres Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
76.88
76.3
72.39
66.81
46.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
76.88
76.3
72.39
66.81
46.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.04
0.35
0.84
0.04
Total Income
76.99
76.34
72.73
67.65
46.85
Total Expenditure
61.64
61.51
58.76
55.86
33.64
PBIDT
15.35
14.83
13.98
11.8
13.22
Interest
2.42
2.41
2.7
3.17
2.9
PBDT
12.93
12.43
11.28
8.62
10.32
Depreciation
0.77
0.84
1.02
1.06
0.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.71
2.58
2.07
1.44
1.79
Deferred Tax
-0.15
0.11
0.24
0.8
-0.63
Reported Profit After Tax
9.6
8.91
7.96
5.31
8.46
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.6
8.91
7.96
5.31
8.46
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.6
8.91
7.96
5.31
8.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.2
2.91
2.6
1.73
2.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.75
15.33
15.33
15.33
5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.96
19.43
19.31
17.66
28.24
PBDTM(%)
16.81
16.29
15.58
12.9
22.04
PATM(%)
12.48
11.67
10.99
7.94
18.07
The company aims to use the net proceeds from the IPO towards repay or prepay of debt, for investing in the wholly-owned subsidiary and other capital requirements.Read More
The official website for the Tolins Tyres IPO registrar is cameoindia.com.Read More
Until 2:45 pm on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, the IPO got a 14.61 times subscription, with offers for 10,94,18,958 sharesRead More
The IPO includes a fresh equity issue of ₹200 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹30 Crore by the promoters.Read More
Tolins Tyres, founded in 2003, is a tyre manufacturing firm. It offers tyre retreading services in India and sells to 40 countries.Read More
The price band for the ₹230-Crore IPO has been set at ₹215 - ₹226 per share.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.