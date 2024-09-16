Invest wise with Expert advice
The company aims to use the net proceeds from the IPO towards repay or prepay of debt, for investing in the wholly-owned subsidiary and other capital requirements.
The official website for the Tolins Tyres IPO registrar is cameoindia.com.
Until 2:45 pm on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, the IPO got a 14.61 times subscription, with offers for 10,94,18,958 shares
The IPO includes a fresh equity issue of ₹200 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹30 Crore by the promoters.
Tolins Tyres, founded in 2003, is a tyre manufacturing firm. It offers tyre retreading services in India and sells to 40 countries.
The price band for the ₹230-Crore IPO has been set at ₹215 - ₹226 per share.
