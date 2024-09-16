iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tolins Tyres Ltd

Tolins Tyres Ltd News Today

196.35
(-2.40%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Company

Sectoral

Tolins Tyres receive a muted listing

Tolins Tyres receive a muted listing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company aims to use the net proceeds from the IPO towards repay or prepay of debt, for investing in the wholly-owned subsidiary and other capital requirements.

16 Sep 2024|10:01 AM
Tolins Tyres IPO: Allotment Likely to Take Place Today

Tolins Tyres IPO: Allotment Likely to Take Place Today

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The official website for the Tolins Tyres IPO registrar is cameoindia.com.

12 Sep 2024|12:48 PM
Tolins Tyres IPO subscribed 14.61 times so far

Tolins Tyres IPO subscribed 14.61 times so far

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Until 2:45 pm on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, the IPO got a 14.61 times subscription, with offers for 10,94,18,958 shares

11 Sep 2024|02:49 PM
Tolins Tyres Ltd IPO Closes Today

Tolins Tyres Ltd IPO Closes Today

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The IPO includes a fresh equity issue of ₹200 Crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹30 Crore by the promoters.

11 Sep 2024|12:09 PM
Tolins Tyres IPO subscribed 1.26 times on day 1

Tolins Tyres IPO subscribed 1.26 times on day 1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tolins Tyres, founded in 2003, is a tyre manufacturing firm. It offers tyre retreading services in India and sells to 40 countries.

9 Sep 2024|02:53 PM
Tolins Tyres' ₹230 Crore IPO Opens Today

Tolins Tyres' ₹230 Crore IPO Opens Today

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The price band for the ₹230-Crore IPO has been set at ₹215 - ₹226 per share.

9 Sep 2024|12:44 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tolins Tyres Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.